Movies | April 25, 2023 2:01 pm

One of the Most Unique “Fast & Furious” Vehicles Is Heading to Auction

Here's a hint: it's a tank

The 2009 Howe & Howe Ripsaw tank that was featured in "The Fate of the Furious" will go up for auction at the Mecum Auctions Indy 2023 sale
Driving a tank a quarter mile at a time.
Mecum Auctions
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

If you’re planning to attend Mecum’s Indy 2023 auction this May, you’ll see a wide variety of cars there, including a whole lot of vintage Chevys (and one particularly rare Ford Mustang). But you’ll only see one tank on sale there, and if it looks familiar, there’s a very good reason for that. Let’s just say that if you’re prone to living your life a quarter mile at a time, you might know where we’re going with this one.

As you might recall, the climax of The Fate of the Furious — aka “the one where Dom has to act evil for part of the movie” — involves a ludicrous chase sequence on ice, in which our heroes are pursued by a submarine and, yes, a tank.

Among the lots featured in this auction is the 2009 Howe & Howe Ripsaw tank that appeared in the eighth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour, it might not be the best choice for street racing, but it sure does look intimidating. It’s in the off-road world where this vehicle really shines; in a 2022 article for Motor1, Chris Okula wrote that it has the “toughness of a tank and the agility of a supercar.”

Mecum estimates that the Ripsaw will sell for between $150,000 and $180,000.

There’s been a lot of discussion over what the best cars in the Fast & Furious series have been, including a roundtable discussion at this very website. However, the Howe & Howe Ripsaw stands out for one very simple reason: it’s a tank. There might be better ways to spend just shy of $200,000; however, none of them will get you a tank with a storied cinematic history. The choice is yours.

