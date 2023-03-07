InsideHook
Ancient Celtic Phallic Statue Heads to Auction

That is definitely a fertility symbol

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

Travel due north from London, and eventually you’ll find yourself in the village of Haconby. And if you dig below the surface of the earth in Haconby, perhaps you’ll accomplish what Paul Shepheard did after spending 25 years exploring the region with his metal detector. As Hyperallergic reports, Shepheard discovered a bronze figure that dates back to the Celtic era — specifically, the first century AD.

What’s especially notable about the figure in question is that — shall we say — it’s a shower, not a grower. The figure depicts a man along with a proportionally sizable phallus on a hinge. It’s not quite as eye-catching as the killer rabbits in medieval manuscripts, but as far as surreal sights from history goes, it’s up there.

Now, the figure, dubbed “The Haconby Celtic Fertility Figure,” is headed to auction. It’s part of an online auction conducted by Noonans with an emphasis on ancient coins, but with several other relics in the mix. It’s probably worth mentioning here that the figure discovered in Haconby won’t be the only phallic figure being sold as part of the auction.

Noonans’ listing for the figure notes that it “probably represents a Celticized Mercury who was regarded as a fertility god by the Celts.” As for the hinged penis, that “may have served as a locking mechanism as a buckle to hold a belt and scabbard for a sword.”

Noonans estimates that the phallic fertility figure will sell for between $960 and $1,400, at the current rates of exchange. According to Hyperallergic’s report, Shepheard plans to use the proceeds from the sale to take his wife and mother-in-law on vacation.

Mark DeRosa

Mark DeRosa on Managing Team USA in the World Baseball Classic
A wood water tower since atop an NYC building.

NYC's Water Towers Are Headed to Your Living Room
bottles of Sommarøy gin and vodka

Sommarøy and the Art of Lower-Proof Spirits
Dyson products on a dark red and light red background

This Dyson Sale Is Here Just in Time for Spring Cleaning
a collage of the best rain jackets for men on a pink and blue dotted background

April Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023
The 2023 Genesis GV60, the first electric vehicle from the brand. We reviewed the SUV.

Genesis GV60 Completes an Irresistible EV Triumvirate
an Ergatta Rower on a blue and black background

Review: The Apartment-Friendly Ergatta Rower Gamifies Fitness and Looks Good, Too
Spread from Angler

LA’s Best New Restaurants Include a French Stunner
Coach Gerard Burley of Sweat DC fitness studio

Life After European Pro Ball: A Chat With Sweat Founder Coach G

