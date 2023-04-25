InsideHook
Health & Fitness | April 25, 2023 11:52 am

Don’t Forget to Engage in “Green Exercise” This Year

Nature's a gym. Here's how to make the most of it.

An example of green exercise: a track disappearing into the woods.
Most examples of green exercise aren't so on the nose. We need to hit this French track at some point, though.
Getty Images
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

It’s possible to string together some moments of beauty in your daily exercise routine.

You might choose to finish your run on the street with the nice brownstones. Or maybe your local gym is a cool space, with repurposed beams or a garage door that looks out onto the neighborhood. Even screens have their moments, sort of — Zwift riders are familiar with the two-dimensional wonder of Watopia.

That said, most modern workouts involve a whole lot of concrete, rubber and steel. For the 80% of Americans who live in and around urban areas, exercise often means heading indoors, or strapping into a machine, or braving a congested sidewalk.

Movement in an uninspiring environment is always better than no movement at all. The same percentage of Americans, 80%, say they “feel happier” when they stick to an exercise routine. But studies indicate that moving in nature puts in our happiest state.

Over the the last decade, physicians have increasingly stumped for “green exercise,” or any sort of physical activity that takes place in a natural environment.

Is a Cold Shower Ever as Effective as a Cold Plunge?
Is a Cold Shower Ever as Effective as a Cold Plunge?

A breakdown of cold therapy, from the bathroom to the beach

The mountains are calling

Broadly speaking, it’s just a really good idea to get outdoors. (No matter the weather.) Exposure to fresh air, natural light and green (or blue!) environs is dynamite for the brain — improving mood, self-esteem and cognitive function — while strengthening the lungs and legs.

Green exercise, though, calls for a little more than a coffee walk in a pocket park. It urges us to register an actual exercise effort, somewhere away from the traffic and noise. Think: running, cycling, swimming, hiking or rucking through forests, coastline, reserves, state parks or power line trails.

Green exercise is hard

We wrote about the benefits of engaging with uneven terrain a few weeks back. Braving unstable or unfamiliar surfaces increases our functional mobility, which catalyzes a whole host of other beneficial developments — healthier heart, robust bones, more confidence when leaving the house. All are essential for healthy aging.

Green exercise is rife with uneven terrain. It can also includes wind resistance, elevation changes and possibly even altitude adjustments. These are things you can simulate in a studio. But it’s a little different to actually be sprinting intervals at the beach, barefoot, on a blustery morning. (Plus, you get to jump in the water when you’re done.)

Adventure aspect

More often than not, obviously, you just need to get your workout done so you can move on with your day. And to that urban living statistic from earlier, it’s true that most Americans might not have the easiest access to a forested trail. (Though you might be surprised….research your closest options!)

But consider saving green exercise for a sunny day. Make a field trip of it, at least twice a month. Notice how refreshing, rewarding and restorative it feels, relative to the chore-like doldrums of your regular training. Charging hard around a lake, rucking a gorge, cross-country skiing for hours on end: these are situations where you’ll be so distracted by the adventuring and beauty of it all, it’s sometimes easy to forget you’re even exercising.

More Like This

A pickleball looms like an alien mothership over Central Park's Wollman Rink.
We Scored Court Time at Central Park’s CityPickle
Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) and the guy on a houseboat in Amsterdam (Matteo van der Grijn) share a drink while he teaches her the Dutch word "gezellig"
The Dutch Lifestyle Approach That Made It Onto “Ted Lasso”
A man laying in a field breathing through his nose.
You Should Try Deep Breathing to This Spotify Playlist

Recommended

Suggested for you

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’
The 30 Best Walk-Up Songs in Baseball History

Keep Reading

Go fast with Desert Safari Dubai

Dubai Is the Thrill-Seeker's Paradise
A pickleball looms like an alien mothership over Central Park's Wollman Rink.

We Scored Court Time at Central Park’s CityPickle
Alex Mar and her new book

Alex Mar Avoids True Crime Clichés in “Seventy Times Seven”
Matthew Rhys in "Perry Mason"

“Perry Mason” Showrunner Michael Begler on the Finale’s Big Twist
Is this feeling actually a good thing?

Can Jealousy Be a Good Thing for Relationships?
a model wearing DSTLD jeans sitting on a stone floor

$26 Denim Highlights DSTLD’s Totally Bananas Sitewide Sale
a Huckberry x Timex watch on a black and yellow background

Allow The Huckberry x Timex Ironman to Reintroduce Itself
A woman and man working out with the Mirror, a home fitness device embedded in a reflective mirror. We take a look at why the home gym is the perfect Mother's Day gift for 2022.

Gifting the Mirror Is the Ultimate Mother’s Day Flex, Literally
A collage of the best Airbnbs in the Coachella Valley

Now Is the Best Time to Stay at These Airbnbs in the Coachella Valley

Trending

15 Mobility Tests to Make Sure You’re Aging A-Okay
A Classic, Deep Cut of a Military Watch Is Available Once More
What’s the Healthiest Sports Drink? We Asked a Nutritionist.
Take a Peek Inside the Bizarre and Titillating History of Men’s Magazines
How Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Stays in ‘Assassin Shape’