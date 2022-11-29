InsideHook
Health & Fitness | November 29, 2022 1:28 pm

Do “Exercise Prescriptions” Actually Work?

Some physicians are pushing patients towards hikes, not pills

A man gets ready to jog in the countryside at sunrise.
You don't need to be a doc to know that a walk in the woods works wonders.
Chris Radburn/PA Images via Getty
By Tanner Garrity @tannergarrity

Americans are accustomed to taking pills. More than 130 million people (that’s 66% of the adult population) take at least one prescription medication.

It’s sobering that such an expensive — and in some cases, ineffective — system has become the status quo, but most Americans have learned not to question it. We’re less likely to raise our eyebrows at a note that says “Apixaban 2.5 mg, twice daily” than one that reads something like this:

  • Moderate aerobic exercise three to four times a week
  • Choose from walking, running, hiking, cycling or swimming
  • 30 to 60 minutes per session
  • Stretch daily, lift weights at least twice a week

And yet, such “exercise prescriptions” have become more popular among physicians in recent years, though, as a complement (or in some cases, outright alternative) to further stuffing their patients’ pill cases. As one doctor shared with The New York Times earlier this year: “[We’re] making, I think, a more holistic assessment of a person’s way of living than maybe we did in the late 1980s.”

It’s one thing for a doctor to tell an adult they see a couple of times a year that they need to drop some pounds and take some pressure off their heart. That probably isn’t breaking news for the patient. But writing those words out in the form of an official prescription lends some professional credence and formality to what otherwise might have been received as passing advice.

By turning an exercise recommendation into a prescription, it A) turns it into a non-negotiable mandate — you know, like taking your medication — and B) offers a repeatable blueprint for those who feel endlessly overwhelmed by the specter of workouts.

While some physicians have started writing exercise prescriptions as an informal way to go above and beyond their normal duties (research indicates that physically active primary care doctors are more likely to prescribe “exercise counseling”) programs have been formalized all around the country; ParkRx, which champions exercise in the outdoors, is a leading example.

Do exercise prescriptions work though? Well, that depends. There’s limited knowledge on whether exercise prescriptions as an institution have been successful; an apathetic patient can just toss the paper in the garbage on the way out of the doctor’s office, and continue living whatever lifestyle they prefer.

When given a chance, though, there’s a mountain of evidence that exercise tacks years onto one’s life. It reduces the burden on the heart, creates new neural pathways in the brain, improves mood and mental health, lowers chronic inflammation, optimizes the immune system…you get it. And an eclectic mix of exercise modes seems to offer the best results, with studies finding benefits from both short-burst HIIT-style sessions and longer, slower Zone 2 training.

Literally any movement is better than none, so from one perspective, doctors can’t go wrong when they jot down a training plan for a willing patient. But exercise prescriptions could soon become more discerning, which will make them even more effective. Consider programs designed to tackle Parkinson’s disease (as discussed in a recent piece by The Washington Post). Some patients have taken control of symptoms that once seemed insurmountable, with an assist from twice-weekly boxing classes.

Ultimately, if you need medication, you need medication. Exercise isn’t trying to supplant science with a more “natural” remedy. But remember: exercise is science, too. And a walk a day, plus a couple strength training sessions each week, just might keep the doctor away.

More Like This

The crying laughing emoji against a blue background.
Want to Live Longer? Embrace Your Inner Goofball.
A man walking with his dog through the fog in a park.
How to Reap the Rewards of “Lazy Workouts”
Richard Branson, the 72-year-old mogul, in a red Virgin Active shirt. He recently posted a workout video promoting the health clubs.
Say What You Will, Richard Branson Is in Ridiculous Shape for a 72-Year-Old

Recommended

Suggested for you

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear
Green Bay Packers on Brink of Benching Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love?

Keep Reading

cover of will guidara's book unreasonable hospitality with faded chefs in the background

In His New Book, Will Guidara Discusses the Power of Going Above and Beyond
Josh Jacobs of the Raiders celebrates a touchdown against the Seahawks.

Top Week 12 NFL Stories: Mike White, Josh Jacobs and Darrell Taylor
The Gingerbread Man! cocktail at the Dead Rabbit's pop-up bar Jingle Jangle

The Dead Rabbit Is Opening an Irish Christmas Pop-Up Bar
4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert

4 Food Pairings That Take Sauternes Beyond Dessert
a collage of Allbirds Gifts on a snowy background

Someone in Your Life Wants a Pair of Allbirds. Here’s What to Buy Them.
Theragun Pro on colorful background

Therabody Just Extended Their Cyber Monday Sale by Another Day
a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background

This Is Your Last Chance to Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale
A couple on where the woman calls the man a "dork" as a term of endearment

How “Dork” Became a Term of Endearment for a Certain Type of Man
Spread from Vagabond, one of the best new restaurants in Washington, DC in November 2022

A “Butcher’s Omakase” and More of the Best New Restaurants in DC

Trending

What It's Like to Run an Adventure Camp in Antarctica
We Tasted and Ranked Every One of This Year’s Bourbon County Stouts
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
The Terror of Marrying Into a Turkey Trot Family
Daniel Craig’s Belvedere Ad Is a Love Letter to Menswear