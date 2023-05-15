The US Virgin Islands has been engaged as of late in a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase as it relates to Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to the bank and whether or not they were aware to his many crimes. The lawsuit has also involved some prominent names in the world of business and finance, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The latest development involves Tesla CEO Elon Musk — who, as the Wall Street Journal‘s Khadeeja Safdar and David Benoit report, has been subpoenaed as part of the case.



At issue, Safdar and Benoit write, is whether or not Epstein “referred or attempted to refer” Musk to JP Morgan Chase. Hence the attorneys representing the US Virgin Islands seeking to obtain documents from Musk.



On May 15, a filing sought approval for sending Musk the subpoena via email; apparently one was issued on April 28, but physically serving Musk with the paperwork has proven impossible so far.

At the center of this civil case is whether or not JP Morgan Chase was aware of Epstein’s activities — with one line of inquiry being whether or not Epstein referred any wildly affluent individuals to the bank. That explains the subpoenas to the likes of Musk and Brin — and offers a sense of where the Virgin Islands’ legal case might be headed.