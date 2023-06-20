InsideHook
Art | June 20, 2023 1:08 pm

Could This Piece of Art Soon Become Europe’s Most-Expensive Ever?

The work in question is up for auction later this month

A bidder holds up his bidding sign during the Katharine Hepburn auction at Sotheby's June 10, 2004 in New York City.
It'll be the first time the painting has come to auction in nearly three decades
Getty Images
By Amanda Gabriele

In art news, a piece being auctioned at Sotheby’s in London on June 27 could be the most expensive painting ever sold in Europe. The piece in question is Gustav Klimt’s “Lady With Fan,” which was the last painting he completed before his death in 1918. The painting hasn’t come to auction in almost 30 years and is expected to fetch £65 million ($80 million).

gustav klimt Lady With Fan painting
Klimt’s “Lady With Fan”
Sotheby’s

According to Smithsonian, Klimt was a respected portraitist in his later years, but “Lady With Fan” is different because experts say he wasn’t commissioned to paint it. One of his favorite subjects was beautiful Viennese women, so this work was something that he did solely for himself. “This is clearly not someone’s daughter who has been sent to have her portrait painted! It is Klimt experimenting and pushing the boundaries,” Helena Newman, Sotheby’s head of Impressionist and modern art, told the Art Newspaper, which also reported that “Lady With Fan” will carry the highest estimate ever placed on an auctioned painting in Europe or the U.K. Town and Country noted recently that the record for most expensive artwork auctioned in Europe is held by “Walking Man I,” by Alberto Giacometti, which went for a cool $104.3 million in February 2010.

Although Klimt was often commissioned for paintings, he was quite controversial in the artist community. He founded the Vienna Secession movement, a group of artists that rejected academic art and instead supported a “highly decorative style.” Suggestive scenes, bright colors, bold patterns and gold leaf were all favored by the artist, and many of these elements can be seen in “Lady With Fan.”

A Popular Method for Donating Art Draws Increased Scrutiny
A Popular Method for Donating Art Draws Increased Scrutiny

Do donations need more transparency?

Klimt became a student of Asian art in the 1890s, and the Chinese and Japanese influences are also apparent in this painting. The style honors Japanese woodblock portraits, and birds that are considered good fortune in East Asian art — like a phoenix, crane and golden pheasant — are depicted in the work.

Eighty million is certainly a pretty penny, but it’s on par with the value of Klimt’s other works, which have increased in value in the past few decades. Last year, “Birch Forest I” sold for $104.5 million in New York.

The current owners of “Lady With Fan” lended the painting to Upper Belvedere museum in Vienna recently. Time will tell where it will hang next.

More Like This

Rembrandthuis
Amsterdam Museum Offers Visitors Rembrandt-Themed Tattoos
Row of art books and the Dale Zine bookstore in Miami, Florida
Miami’s Coolest Event Is…an Art Book Club?
Talus Dome
Pro Tip: Do Not Attempt to Climb Sculptures. You Might Get Trapped.

Recommended

Suggested for you

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit
This Recipe Is for Advanced Burger-Makers Only

Keep Reading

Cape May

How to Plan the Perfect Family Vacation to Cape May
Dane Volek cleans a brew kettle at Anchor Public Taps on May 2, 2019.

Meet Dane Volek, the Most Knowledgeable Beer Guy in San Francisco
Red car parked on street.

Review: The Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Is Burdened With Glorious Purpose 
Author Amy Brady and the book "Ice"

How Icemaking Changed Cocktail History Forever
Master Distiller Shane Fraser at Tenmile Distillery in upstate NY

How This Scottish Master Distiller Is Thriving in Upstate New York
Home Upgrades Hero

Enhance Your Living Space With These 21 Home Upgrades
Ray-Ban 54mm Wayfarer Sunglasses, part of a big sale on Ray-Bans at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack Is Taking Up to 60% Off Ray-Bans Right Now
Three hair dye products for men on a blue background

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes for Men So You Can Color Your Hair Like a Pro
Brett Simpson surfing

A Pro Surfer’s Guide to California’s Best Surf Towns

Trending

How to Fall Asleep in Under Two Minutes
Maybe Consider Not Traveling to Europe This Summer
Jafet Rivera Details Growing Up as the Son of a Hall-of-Fame Ballplayer
How to Dry Age Beef at Home
Is Portland, Oregon Safe? Locals Don’t Recommend You Visit