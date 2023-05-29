InsideHook
Art | May 29, 2023 4:22 pm

Damien Hirst’s Leonardo DiCaprio Portrait Sells for $1.2M at Benefit Auction

Proceeds went to support amfAR

Damien Hirst
Damien Hirst in 2021.
STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll

When the work of artist Damien Hirst comes up in conversation, what do you tend to think of? Hirst’s work often abounds with high-concept flourishes, whether incorporating randomization or evoking mortality and luxury in a single work. Look deeply enough, though, and you might just find a couple of portraits in there – maybe even one featuring a very familiar face.

Hirst’s 2016 Beautiful Leonardo DiCaprio Looking Away Painting is part of his Spin Paintings series, though the title also anticipates his more recent “Beautiful Paintings” series. And on May 25, it sold for $1.2 million to benefit amfAR, a nonprofit dedicated to AIDS research and HIV prevention. As Far Out Magazine reports, the sale took place at the organization’s annual gala at Cannes.

Art collector Christian Levett donated the painting to the auction, and provided some additional details about how he’d come to acquire it on his Instagram account. “Happy to donate one of my Damien Hirst’s last night to raise money at the Amfar charity dinner 🙏🏻,” he wrote. “Donating it back in fact, as I bought it at Leonardo DiCaprio’s party in St Tropez in 2016.”

Leonardo DiCaprio Now Has a Namesake Plant
Leonardo DiCaprio Now Has a Namesake Plant

It's an evergreen found in Cameroon

As Far Out reports, both DiCaprio and Hirst signed the painting; the actor was also present at the event. And now, an unnamed buyer has an absolutely massive portrait of Leonardo DiCaprio’s visage for their own personal collection — and amfAR has $1.2 million more than it did prior to the gala. Not a bad tradeoff.

More Like This

Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg
PETA Concerns Lead to Dismantling of Damien Hirst Sculpture
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the "Don't Look Up" World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City.
Why We’ll Never Get Tired of Jokes About Leonardo DiCaprio’s Age-Gap Relationships
MSCHF at work
Damien Hirst Painting Gets Damien Hirst-ed, Profit Ensues

Recommended

Suggested for you

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man
The Argument for NYC's New $29 Hot Dog Is Actually Quite Compelling

Keep Reading

A scene from the series finale of "Succession"

“Succession” Stuck the Landing by Giving Every Character the Ending They Deserved
How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend

How to Grill a Little Healthier This Holiday Weekend
a prosciutto pizza cooks on a charcoal grill

Making Pizza on the Grill Should Be Your New Memorial Day Tradition
Outdoor woodland scene

Veterans Are Using the Outdoors to Address PTSD
Leeds-Fulham game

Four Soccer Narratives to Keep An Eye On This Weekend
Best Buy Memorial Day Hero

The Best Buy Memorial Day Sale Has Massive Tech Deals
Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in "Asteroid City"

Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” Considers the Future by Looking to the Past
a collage of designer sunglasses on a city background

13 Designer Sunglasses That Are Worth the Splurge
a collage of footwear from the Nike memorial day sale on a blue background

Nike Memorial Day Sale: All the Swoosh Deals to Shop This Weekend

Trending

Built to Crush the Mustang, This 1-of-1 ‘60s Pontiac Is Up for Sale
The Legendary Green Beret Who Lives Like a Modern Samurai
A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
Here’s Everything You Need to Know About “Beige Flags” in Relationships
Once a Marathon Runner, Now the World’s Strongest Man