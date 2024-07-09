Culture

Scientists Warn of Crisis Facing Alaska’s Glaciers

The Juneau Icefield may be at risk

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 9, 2024 12:33 pm
Flooding in Alaska
The remains of a home that collapsed due to erosion from a glacial outburst flood into the Mendenhall River in Juneau, Alaska on August 8, 2023.
Christopher S. Miller for The Washington Post via Getty Images

In the summer of 2023, glacial flooding in and around Juneau, Alaska led to the destruction of multiple homes, devastating the landscape in a way that residents had not previously experienced. Was that a singular event or something the residents of Alaska’s state capital should brace for more of? According to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications, glaciers in the Juneau Icefield are losing their ice at an accelerated rate compared with just a few decades earlier.

That could have serious implications for the region. “As glacier thinning on the plateau continues, a mass balance-elevation feedback is likely to inhibit future glacier regrowth, potentially pushing glaciers beyond a dynamic tipping point,” the paper’s authors wrote.

Newcastle University’s Bethan Davies, the paper’s lead author, elaborated on some of the issues raised in an article for The Conversation. The culprit for this is, once again, climate change; Davies pointed out that as the seasons grow warmer, more and more ice is melting without conditions being right for an increased level of ice to replenish what was lost.

Essentially, it’s a perfect storm of conditions leading to potentially severe changes in the landscape. “[T]he glaciers are melting much faster than before, causing the icefield to get thinner and thinner and the plateau to get lower and lower,” Davies wrote — and goes on to warn that, after a certain point, the change would be irreversible.

Switzerland’s Glaciers Are Half the Size They Were 90 Years Ago
Switzerland’s Glaciers Are Half the Size They Were 90 Years Ago
 A new study has alarming news

While this study focuses on the Juneau Icefield, what the scientists discovered there could have implications for similar regions around the world. In the Nature Communications paper, the authors warn that other locations in Canada, the United States and Greenland “could all be subject to similar processes as snowlines rise under ongoing climate warming and these major icefields reach regional tipping points in mass change and volume loss.” It’s an urgent warning with worldwide implications.

More Like This

Ripe summer hops good for making beer from.
How Climate Change Is Altering Your Favorite Hoppy Beers
Crabs
Climate Change Decimated Alaska’s Snow Crab Population
Odle mountain group
Tree Lines Moving Up Mountains Near You? Blame Climate Change.
Great Salt Lake
Climate Change Threatens Utah, Even With the Great Salt Lake Bouncing Back

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The Sea Salt Chocolate Chip cookie is a staple of Lara Adekoya's Fleurs et Sel
The 10 Best Bakeries in Los Angeles Right Now
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Pierce Brosnan and Famke Janssen in the James Bond movie "GoldenEye"
How to Have Great Orgasms Again
Whiskey Roundup July 2024
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This July
The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Laurel Lee
Five Days on a Catamaran in the British Virgin Islands

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Flooding in Alaska

Scientists Warn of Crisis Facing Alaska's Glaciers

Judd Apatow

Everything Judd Apatow Has Ever Done, Ranked

Landslide damage in Rancho Palos Verdes

Landslides Created a New Beach in California

Lego Jaws

An Iconic Summer Movie Now Exists in Lego Form

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours