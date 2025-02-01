A New Luxury Residence Has NYC’s Highest Pool

For architects and engineers working on luxury residential projects, there’s a new flex on the scene, and it involves placing pools high above the ground. We’ve seen that in a recent project in Dubai, where sky pools connected a pair of residential towers, and the latest high-end project combining aquatic recreation with an impressive view can be found in lower Manhattan.



As Aaron Ginsburg reports at 6sqft, The Greenwich by Rafael Viñoly will feature a series of amenities on the building’s 86th, 87th and 88th floors. In lieu of a penthouse on the highest floors, the features that top off this building — including a lap pool — will be available to all residents.

The pool isn’t the only feature available in the building’s top floors. The Greenwich’s list of amenities also includes a screening room, a private dining room and a fitness center. If you’ve ever wanted to ride a stationary bike while looking out over most of the New York area, now’s your chance.

All told, the building’s amenities occupy 15,000 square feet of space. The trio of top floors aren’t the only place where residents can go to unwind; there’s also a lounge space on the 16th floor. The building features 272 residences total, with interior design by the firm MAWD. As for its architect, Viñoly — who died in 2023 — did not get to see the building completed in his lifetime.