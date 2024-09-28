Culture

Lethally Hot Weather Won’t Leave Arizona and Nevada Alone

Data on the ground is especially unsettling

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 28, 2024 5:17 pm
Heat in Las Vegas
A man walks near the Las Vegas strip during a heatwave in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 7, 2024.
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

We’re currently living through a moment in time when extreme weather is setting new records around the world. When it comes to the Southwestern United States, some of those records are especially bleak in their implications — both in terms of the climate itself and for our own ability as a species to survive under harsh conditions. The National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office, for instance, recently declared that this year “continues to break heat records.”

That’s not the worst of it. As The Guardian‘s Gabrielle Canon reports, the number of deaths from heat-related causes in both Arizona and Nevada numbers in the hundreds so far this year. This includes a record 342 deaths in southern Nevada and an estimated 664 deaths from the heat in Arizona’s Maricopa County. Last month, The Guardian noted another Southwestern milestone related to the heat: the hottest month on record in Death Valley National Park was July 2024.

Maricopa County’s total number of heat-related deaths was also unnervingly high last year, with CNN reporting that 645 people died there from the heat in 2023.

Earlier this month, The Washington Post‘s Dan Stillman and Ian Livingston noted that both Phoenix and Las Vegas had both set new records for the number of days where the temperature exceeded 100 degrees. This goes far beyond the temperature grazing 101 degrees; instead, Las Vegas set a new record for its hottest day ever in July. That temperature? 120 degrees.

Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
Turns Out the Oceans Are Experiencing Record Heat, Too
 It’s another sign of climate change’s global effects

Besides climate change, there are other factors that can make these conditions even more hazardous for the people experiencing them. Some antidepressants, for instance, can make the effects of extreme heat even worse. It’s not surprising that local governments have established cooling centers in the area — but with conditions this harsh, keeping the population of a metropolitan area safe and cool represents a significant challenge.

More Like This

Arthur Fils with a towel
Elite Athletes Are Learning How to Best Manage Extreme Heat
Heat wave
Why Is Extreme Heat Especially Bad for People With Mental Illnesses?
Many clocks
Climate Change Is Doing Strange Things to the Elusive Leap Second
Airport gate sign
Airlines Wrestling With Shifting Weight Limits Due to Extreme Heat

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

three people holding up steins of Hofbräu beer
The Complete Guide to Oktoberfest Beer
Pizza Oven
Which At-Home Pizza Oven Set-Up Is Right for You?
Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA
The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
The Grand Seiko Evolution 9 Collection Spring Drive 5 Days SLGA025, one of my favorite watches of fall 2024
Grand Seiko’s New Releases Are Some of My Fall Favorites
Table with multi-colored seats in front of rustic looking furniture, archery board and a large chandelier
I Joined LA’s Most Iconic Fitness Club to See How Elite Angelenos Work, Play and Sweat

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Heat in Las Vegas

Lethally Hot Weather Won't Leave Arizona and Nevada Alone

Bill Maher and Fran Lebowitz

This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher” Covered the Local and the Global

SpaceX launch

SpaceX’s Criticisms of the FAA Are Heating Up

Denzel Washington, Adam Driver, George Clooney, Jake Gyllenhaal and Peter Gallagher are just some of the Hollywood A-listers coming to Broadway. We spoke to Gallagher about why.

Hollywood’s Leading Men Are Fleeing to Broadway. Peter Gallagher Knows Why.

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Shannon Family of Wines in Lake Country, CA

The Best Boozy Beverage Trails (That You Don’t Know About) 

A man, woman and goldendoodle dog next to a red 1991 Range Rover Classic SUV

What I Wish I Knew Before I Bought a Range Rover Classic

The Otoro tartare served at The Omakase Room.

Inside Chicago’s Most Intimate Omakase Experience

Nasal vaccine

An FDA Ruling Could Make Nasal Vaccines Much More Widespread