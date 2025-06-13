Culture

An Exclusive Florida Community Has a Sewage Disposal Problem

The state government has stepped in

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 13, 2025 7:47 pm EDT
Bridge to Indian Creek Village
The guardhouse and bridge leading to Indian Creek Village, Florida.
Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

For many municipalities, there are worse problems to have than being an in-demand destination among the wealthiest of the wealthy. Infrastructure issues can bedevil communities of all sizes and income levels, and the latest place to experience this trouble is a well-heeled location outside of Miami: Indian Creek Village. The likes of Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady and Carl Icahn own homes there, and the combination of striking architecture and relative privacy sounds appealing. There’s one downside, though — and it has to do with sewage.

The New York Times‘ Mike Baker recently reported on an ongoing saga involving sewage that’s managed to include some fairly prominent names, including the president’s son-in-law. (He’s one of the members of the village council.) As Baker writes, getting sewage out of the town’s septic systems is an issue that’s been present “for decades” — though it’s hard to imagine that its growing popularity is helping reduce the amount of sewage in play.

Where things get controversial is how Indian Creek Village planned to deal with its infrastructure troubles. Earlier this year, Indian Creek Village planned to send its sewage through the nearby town of Surfside; as Local 10’s Glenna Milberg reported in February, Surfside requested $10 million.

Florida’s Version of the Hamptons Is Attracting a National Audience
Florida’s Version of the Hamptons Is Attracting a National Audience
 In recent years, 30A has become an especially popular destination

The solution to this dispute may not rest on either of the towns’ municipal governments, however. The Times reports that a bill that the Florida legislature recently approved included a measure that would prevent municipalities from doing, well, what Surfside is hoping to do.

The village’s proximity to Biscayne Bay complicates matters, as pollution in the water there is an ongoing concern. The state’s government may settle this particular dispute — but the larger issues of human impact on the environment may well persist.

More Like This

Florida
A New Competition Seeks Peak Florida Man
Tom Petty, 2006
There’s a New Way to See Florida Through Tom Petty’s Eyes
Montauk lighthouse
In the Hamptons, Teen Journalists Are On the Case
Alabama winery in wastewater plant
An Illegal Winery in an Alabama Sewage Plant Was Just Shut Down

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Can we all agree this is not a hack?
If You Do This When You Fly, You’re an A-Hole
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
MJ Lenderman, Cameron Winter, Waxahatchee, all musicians who have been dubbed "dad rock"
It’s Time to Retire the Term “Dad Rock”
After scanning six classic mall brand websites, I found myself quite impressed with each brand's selection of new warm-weather arrivals.
6 Summer Outfits From 6 Mall Brands, as Chosen by a Woman 
Boulevard Brewing Co.
12 United States Breweries Worth Traveling For

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Bridge to Indian Creek Village

An Exclusive Florida Community Has a Sewage Disposal Problem

Antonio Brown

Miami Authorities Seek Antonio Brown on Attempted Murder Charge

Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme"

Every Wes Anderson Movie Is About the Same Thing. Why Are Some Better Than Others?

Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California

Why Do Men Want to Participate in Extreme Sex Stunts Like Bonnie Blue’s?

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week