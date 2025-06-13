An Exclusive Florida Community Has a Sewage Disposal Problem

For many municipalities, there are worse problems to have than being an in-demand destination among the wealthiest of the wealthy. Infrastructure issues can bedevil communities of all sizes and income levels, and the latest place to experience this trouble is a well-heeled location outside of Miami: Indian Creek Village. The likes of Jeff Bezos, Tom Brady and Carl Icahn own homes there, and the combination of striking architecture and relative privacy sounds appealing. There’s one downside, though — and it has to do with sewage.



The New York Times‘ Mike Baker recently reported on an ongoing saga involving sewage that’s managed to include some fairly prominent names, including the president’s son-in-law. (He’s one of the members of the village council.) As Baker writes, getting sewage out of the town’s septic systems is an issue that’s been present “for decades” — though it’s hard to imagine that its growing popularity is helping reduce the amount of sewage in play.



Where things get controversial is how Indian Creek Village planned to deal with its infrastructure troubles. Earlier this year, Indian Creek Village planned to send its sewage through the nearby town of Surfside; as Local 10’s Glenna Milberg reported in February, Surfside requested $10 million.

The solution to this dispute may not rest on either of the towns’ municipal governments, however. The Times reports that a bill that the Florida legislature recently approved included a measure that would prevent municipalities from doing, well, what Surfside is hoping to do.



The village’s proximity to Biscayne Bay complicates matters, as pollution in the water there is an ongoing concern. The state’s government may settle this particular dispute — but the larger issues of human impact on the environment may well persist.