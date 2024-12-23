Culture

Report: California’s Population Is Growing Again

It's part of a larger nationwide trend

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 23, 2024 11:29 pm
"Welcome to California" sign
California's population is on the rise again.
Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Turns out there are some things you shouldn’t bet against — and the appeal of the Golden State is one of them. Citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Los Angeles Times‘ Jenny Jarvie reports that California’s population is again growing, following several years when its number of inhabitants dropped. If nothing else, this news suggests that the state’s population dynamics have again shifted.

“The number of people who are coming into the state from abroad has increased, the number of people leaving for other states has decreased,” Hans Johnson of the Public Policy Institute of California told the Times. “There are still substantial flows to other states, but that’s not as large as it was.”

The Census Bureau’s data covered a period between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024. In terms of sheer numbers, California added 232,570 people during that time — a sizable figure for the western U.S., but, as Jarvie notes, fewer than the number of people added to the population rolls in Florida or Texas during the same period. Overall, the U.S. Census Bureau believes this is the largest population growth the nation has seen since 2001.

California Biofuel Project Raises Environmental Concerns
California Biofuel Project Raises Environmental Concerns
 The program is intended to reduce the risk of wildfires

The bulk of the population gains nationwide took place in the South. According to the Census Bureau’s data, almost 1.8 million people moved to the South between 2023 and 2024, including both international arrivals and people who had moved from elsewhere in the country.

That said, not every state in the South saw an uptick in population in the last year. Mississippi was one of three states who saw a decline in population during this period, along with Vermont and West Virginia.

More Like This

SpaceX launch
SpaceX and California Are Clashing Over Rocket Launches
Bear in Chatsworth
A Solitary Bear Is Charming Californians All Over the State
Solar panels
What’s Going On With California’s Solar Power Grid?
Paying restaurant bill
California’s Junk Fee Ban No Longer Clashes With Restaurant Fees

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
North Outdoor Pool at East Bank Club
I Spent 10 Hours at Chicago’s 350,000-Square-Foot Health Club
last minute Amazon gifts
13 Last-Minute Amazon Gifts That Will Still Arrive in Time
From Tekla to Uniqlo this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A Uniqlo Collab, Moon Boots and Trainers
HDMI cable
Your HDMI Connection Is Getting an Upgrade in 2025
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

"Welcome to California" sign

Report: California's Population Is Growing Again

The best last-minute gifts that still say "I care"

The 15 Best Last-Minute Gifts

A scene from "A Complete Unknown"

A New Levi's Collection Evokes Bob Dylan's 1960s Style

"SNL" holiday travel sketch

A Star-Studded "SNL" Sketch Took on Holiday Travel

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches