Report: California’s Population Is Growing Again

Turns out there are some things you shouldn’t bet against — and the appeal of the Golden State is one of them. Citing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Los Angeles Times‘ Jenny Jarvie reports that California’s population is again growing, following several years when its number of inhabitants dropped. If nothing else, this news suggests that the state’s population dynamics have again shifted.



“The number of people who are coming into the state from abroad has increased, the number of people leaving for other states has decreased,” Hans Johnson of the Public Policy Institute of California told the Times. “There are still substantial flows to other states, but that’s not as large as it was.”

The Census Bureau’s data covered a period between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024. In terms of sheer numbers, California added 232,570 people during that time — a sizable figure for the western U.S., but, as Jarvie notes, fewer than the number of people added to the population rolls in Florida or Texas during the same period. Overall, the U.S. Census Bureau believes this is the largest population growth the nation has seen since 2001.

The bulk of the population gains nationwide took place in the South. According to the Census Bureau’s data, almost 1.8 million people moved to the South between 2023 and 2024, including both international arrivals and people who had moved from elsewhere in the country.



That said, not every state in the South saw an uptick in population in the last year. Mississippi was one of three states who saw a decline in population during this period, along with Vermont and West Virginia.