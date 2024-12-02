Culture

California Biofuel Project Raises Environmental Concerns

The program is intended to reduce the risk of wildfires

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 2, 2024 3:45 pm
Wood pellets for biofuel
Wood pellets for biofuel.
Getty Images

It might sound like a paradox, but one way to reduce the risk of wildfires can involve the creation of something designed to be burned. In 2022, the California Board of Forestry & Fire Protection stated that creating biofuels as a result of carefully maintained forestry could “play a key role in sustainable, healthy forests; reduced wildfire risk; increased carbon sequestration; improved air quality; and increased energy security.”

In other words, under the right circumstances, sustainably cutting down trees and turning them into wood pellets can bring down the risk of wildfires wreaking havoc on the region’s forests. That’s a good thing — but the process of turning trees into pellets isn’t without some cost. Writing for the Los Angeles Times, Noah Haggerty explained how a proposed biofuel facility in Stockton has become a regional source of discord.

At issue, Haggerty explains, are concerns that the facility used to create the biofuel pellets could itself be a source of pollution — something that many in the community are already struggling with. Earlier this year, Gloria Alonso Cruz of the community organization Little Manila Rising told CBS News that she was concerned about the effect this project could have on residents’ health.

In comments made to CBS News, Cruz questioned the wisdom of putting this facility in what she described as “an overburdened community that is actively trying to overcome these conditions.”

Are We Overlooking the Dangers of Phosphorus Pollution?
Are We Overlooking the Dangers of Phosphorus Pollution?
 Dan Egan’s new book “The Devil’s Element” offers a chilling history

No one involved with this questions the wisdom of bringing down the risk of wildfires; the issues critics of the Stockton project have invoked relate to more to its location and whether converting trees to biofuel is the most efficient way of mitigating potential wildfires. In an area that’s already, as the Times noted, struggling with air quality issues, these decisions could have a substantial impact.

More Like This

Wildfires
Are Wildfires Raising Homeowners Insurance Rates in California?
Wildfire in British Columbia
The Environmental Impact of the Canadian Wildfires Was Worse Than You’d Expect
Trees on fire with fire truck driving up to it
What to Know Before Visiting the Sierras During Wildfire Season
Easter Island
Wildfires Damage Easter Island’s Famous Statues

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Citizen Promaster Land U822, one of the watches on our list of the best to gift this holiday season
An Analog-Digital Workhorse, Super Titanium Stunner and 8 Other Citizen Watches We’d Gladly Gift
Cruise ship in Juneau, Alaska
The Latest Cruise Ship Backlash Is Coming From Juneau, Alaska
The Marine Star Series C, one of our favorite Bulova watches to gift this holiday season
A Moon Watch, Navy Prototype and 8 Other Bulova Watches to Gift This Year
Stars! They're just like us!
8 Under-the-Radar Celebrity Vacation Spots to Visit Around the World
Cyber week deals
Every Cyber Week Sale You Should Care About
Huckberry Cyber Monday
Huckberry’s Cyber Monday Sale Will be Gone Before You Know it

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

LinkedIn logo

Does LinkedIn Have a Generative AI Problem?

Wood pellets for biofuel

California Biofuel Project Raises Environmental Concerns

December 2024 books

The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This December

Denis Villeneuve

Denis Villeneuve Was Not a "Return of the Jedi" Fan

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear