Culture

Are Wildfires Raising Homeowners Insurance Rates in California?

It's part of a larger debate going on within the state

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 29, 2024 10:03 pm
Wildfires
What effect are wildfires having on the insurance market?
Getty Images

Natural disasters have a way of ratcheting up the cost of homeowners insurance. In Florida, the threat of hurricanes and flooding amidst rising sea levels has caused insurance rates for homeowners near the water to rise as well. On the other side of the country, something similar is playing out, albeit with a very different type of disaster. In this case, the state is California and the disasters are wildfires, but the outcome is still the same: at-risk homeowners are seeing the cost of insurance go up considerably.

Citing recent filings with the state of California, Andrea Chang at the Los Angeles Times revealed that State Farm Insurance is looking to raise homeowners insurance rates within the state. These increases are not small; Chang points to a 52% increase for renters and a 30% increase for homeowners. Earlier this year, the Times reported that State Farm had opted to not renew 72,000 insurance policies across the state, with extreme weather conditions cited as one of the reasons behind their decision.

According to this latest report, California’s government responded to State Farm’s plans with an expression of concern. “This has the potential to affect millions of California consumers and the integrity of our residential property insurance market,” said the state’s insurance commissioner, Richardo Lara, in a statement.

Will the Aftermath of the Maui Wildfires Change Anything About Fire Prevention?
Will the Aftermath of the Maui Wildfires Change Anything About Fire Prevention?
 A report from the scene of the disaster offers a lot to ponder

Earlier this month, Lara announced plans to make it easier for at-risk California homeowners to get insurance in areas with an elevated wildfire risk. “We are addressing this crisis of insurance availability head-on,” Lara said in a statement. “For the many Californians who live anywhere where wildfires are a threat, my Strategy will increase their options while requiring insurance companies to take their wildfire safety actions seriously.” In both the short term and the longer term, it certainly seems like we’ll be hearing more about this issue.

More Like This

Easter Island
Wildfires Damage Easter Island’s Famous Statues
Mariposa Grove
Mariposa Grove’s Sequoias Are At Risk From Wildfires
Dropping water
Wildfires Threaten All of New Mexico and Much of the Southwest
An Honest Conversation About California, Wildfires and the Future of Paradise
An Honest Conversation About California, Wildfires and the Future of Paradise

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Ford Maverick Hybrid driving down a parking garage ramp. We dig into why this pickup truck is being ignored by most Americans, despite it being near-perfect.
Americans Are Obsessed With the Wrong Trucks
A fit man stretching on a turf field.
12 Exercises You Should Be Doing Every Single Day
Belichick (left) onstage at Netflix's "GROAT" last month
Gronk on Belichick: “He’s All Caught Up With the Girls”
Pocket watch on dark background
A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches
Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.
22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey
The Defining Quality of Russell’s Reserve Whiskey

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Wildfires

Are Wildfires Raising Homeowners Insurance Rates in California?

Georgia O'Keeffe

Museum at Center of Georgia O'Keeffe Deaccessioning Controversy Is Closing

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Bill Maher and Ray Kurzweil Debated AI on a New “Real Time”

Benjamin Franklin statue

Benjamin Franklin's Surprisingly Impressive, Occasionally Naked Swimming Career

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours