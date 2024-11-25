Culture

What’s Going On With California’s Solar Power Grid?

It's causing some odd discrepancies

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 25, 2024 3:34 am
Solar panels
A new investigation shows an imbalance in California's solar strategy.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There are a lot of debates and discussions had around the subject of green energy. Some of them take place on the campaign trail, as this year’s presidential election showed; others are more focused around making the most efficient use of a given type of power. But there’s one question that hasn’t come up as much — though perhaps it should. What if certain types of green energy work too well?

That might be overstating things a bit, but based on a new investigation from Melody Petersen at the Los Angeles Times, something very strange seems to be happening with solar and wind power in California. As Petersen writes, “large commercial operators are increasingly forced to stop production” of solar power because the state’s systems are producing too much of it.

How can you have too much solar power, you might ask? That’s an excellent question, and it relates to another part of Petersen’s investigation: that excess power from the California grid is heading to other states, where customers there benefit by having lower electric bills. As for Californians — well, their electric bills are on the rise, despite the fact that this system is generating plenty of excess power.

The Residential Solar Industry Is Evolving — and Getting More Accessible
The Residential Solar Industry Is Evolving — and Getting More Accessible
 More buyers are opting for storage systems, for one thing

The state of California has set an ambitious goal of getting all of its energy from clean sources by 2045. As the Times investigation makes clear, there are several factors at play that could make that challenging — including the way that different stakeholders interact with the state’s energy market. it sure sounds like there’s a green energy-centric version of The Big Short to be written and/or filmed here — one that might make heads spin faster than your average wind turbine.

More Like This

Cosmic ADU
Does the Future of ADUs Involve Solar Power?
Aptera parked
Solar EV Manufacturer Aptera Just Crowdfunded $33M
Solar panels
Tokyo Mandates Solar Panels on New Homes
Jack Dorsey
Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey Ready Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mine in Texas

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Claire Foy as Anne Boleyn and Damian Lewis as King Henry VIII in season one of "Wolf Hall"
The Historical Masterpiece Actually Worth Waiting a Decade For
Black Friday Early Deals with an illustration of a shopping cart.
The Best Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Here
Bill Maher and Neil deGrasse Tyson
Bill Maher Closed Out the 2024 "Real Time" Season With Science
The Chevrolet Blazer EV, a competent, reasonably affordable and attractive electric SUV. So why did Chevy have to complicate it?
Drivers Are Just Trying to Get Used to EVs. Why Complicate It?
The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Knit Sweaters to Away Suitcases: The 13 Best Deals on the Internet This Week
From Cassio to New Balance this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Watches, Headphones and Porches

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Solar panels

What's Going On With California's Solar Power Grid?

Chuck Woolery

Chuck Woolery, Longtime Television Host, Dead at 83

Andy Murray

Andy Murray Returns to Tennis as Novak Djokovic's Coach

Bill Maher and Neil deGrasse Tyson

Bill Maher Closed Out the 2024 "Real Time" Season With Science

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. A man who once owned the $200,000 car talks about the time he crashed it while racing on a track and completely totaled the sports car.

Crashing My Dream Car: The Day I Totaled My $200,000 Porsche

NFL game in London

The NFL Is Looking to Expand Its International Presence

Laboratory microscope

A Virologist Took a Dramatic Step to Treat Her Cancer

Nick Bosa

NFL Fined the 49ers' Nick Bosa for Political Headgear