Culture

Did Humans Kill a Whale Accused of Espionage?

This whole saga is going to become a podcast, isn't it?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
September 9, 2024 4:58 pm
Illustration of beluga whale
A 19th century illustration of a beluga whale.
Bildagentur-online/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It’s a story that could be torn from the pages of a spy thiller, incorporating a tense international border, a public spectacle and a charming stranger known by the nickname of Hvaldimir. And, like many a spy thriller, this story ended with a mysterious death: in this case, Hvaldimir’s own, with his body found floating off the Norwegian coast in late August.

Where this differs from most spy thrillers is that Hvaldimir happened to be a beluga whale. As Reuters recently reported, Hvaldimir first drew the public’s attention in 2019, when his distinctive appearance and a unique harness captivated the attention of area residents and environmental groups. His appeal even led to the formation of a nonprofit organization, OneWhale, dedicated to “protect Hvaldimir, while we advocate for his future in the wild with other belugas, so that he is no longer lost and alone.”

Reuters pointed out that the whale’s harness comnbined with Norway sharing a border with Russia prompted some observers to joke that the whale was a spy. And if you think, “Wait, a cetacean involved in international espionage — there’s something familiar about that,” that’s because that’s also the basic plot of the 1973 thriller The Day of the Dolphin.

That said, there’s no actual evidence that Hvaldimir was involved in anything dodgy — and according to Norwegian law enforcement, he also doesn’t appear to have been the victim of foul play. Reuters reports that an autopsy of the whale revealed a stick stuck in his mouth. “There is nothing in the investigations that have been carried out to establish that it is human activity that has directly led to Hvaldimir’s death,” local police said in a statement.

Underwater Bomb Detectors Helped Find a Pod of Blue Whales
Underwater Bomb Detectors Helped Find a Pod of Blue Whales
 It could impact conservation efforts

As for One Whale, the advocacy group is calling for a wider investigation. A representative of the organization said that they had seen bullet holes in Hvaldimir’s body. Earlier this month, One Whale and the Norwegian animal rights organization NOAH filed a police report calling for a full investigation into the whale’s death.

More Like This

Pilot whale
Dozens of Beached Whales Died in Scotland This Weekend
100 whales
Russia Is Freeing 100 Whales Held Prisoner In Tiny Pens
Whales Learn Songs like Humans
Whales Learn Songs Like Humans and Can Remix Them Too
A North Atlantic right whale
North Atlantic Right Whales Now on Faster Pace for Extinction

Culture
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Eric Leija practices with a kettlebell.
The Fitness Secrets of Eric Leija, Kettlebell Master
September 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
Dierks Bentley holding a glass of whiskey in a rickhouse
Dierks Bentley’s New Bourbon Could Be a Hit 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
cobra's fang cocktail at paradise lost
An Ode to the Cobra’s Fang, Tiki’s Most Interesting Cocktail
Products of the weeks
Products of the Week: Work Boots, Body Wash and Kith x Armani

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Culture, Right This Way

Illustration of beluga whale

Did Humans Kill a Whale Accused of Espionage?

SpaceX Crew Dragon

Can SpaceX Pull Off Its Ambitious Mars Plans?

Grand Hyatt San Antonio

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Benefitted One Hotel Chain More Than the Olympics

Bill Maher on "Real Time"

Past Guests Loomed Over This Week’s “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Explore More Culture

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia