13 Great Things to Do in NYC This Weekend

February has been a busy month so far, and you certainly might be planning on a more low-key weekend after the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. Even so, this weekend still has plenty to offer, from notable art to a number of memorable concerts. There’s plenty of fun to be had, whether you want to watch a live set from a blistering guitarist or get a concise education in sartorial history. Here’s what to do in NYC this weekend.

Friday, Feb. 16

Looking for a window into city life in NYC a century ago? The Edith Fabbri House was completed in 1916 and was designated as a landmark almost 60 years later. Part of this mansion has an even longer history than that: its library originated in 17th century Italy. A Friday afternoon tour offers a deep dive into the building’s history; tickets are $39.47.

Both as a solo artist and during her time in Alabama Shakes, Brittany Howard has accrued plenty of critical acclaim — to say nothing of a dedicated fanbase. Writing in The New Yorker in 2020, Amanda Petrusich said that Howard’s music is “intensely idiosyncratic, and does not hew to any genre constraints.” Friday’s concert is the first of two consecutive nights she’ll be playing at Webster Hall. Tickets are available on AXS’s secondary market from $92.00.

Last year, we spoke with Hannah Carlson about her informative, stunningly-researched book Pockets. Now, Carlson will be sharing some of the surprising history of pockets throughout the centuries at an event at the National Arts Club. If her book is any indication, it should be a trip into sartorial history worth taking. Admission is free for National Arts Club members; non-members can RSVP with a donation, though entry is not guaranteed.

In the month of January, artist Margot DeMarco had a residency at Brooklyn’s Ace Hotel. Beginning this month, the work she made there — including drawings and 10 vases — are on display through April 25.

Writing about the 1928 film Pandora’s Box, Roger Ebert discussed the importance of star Louise Brooks to the film as he recounted its plot. “This synopsis could apply equally to a great or a laughable film,” Ebert wrote. “Brooks makes it a great one.” A restoration of the film opens this week at Film Forum — tickets are $17.00 for non-members and $11.00 for members.

Saturday, Feb. 17

Do you enjoy craft beer and the music of Phil Collins? That might seem like a strange combination, but those two things are converging on Saturday for what’s become an annual event, featuring a Phil Collins Day-themed beer and an air-drumming contest, among other events. It’s all to benefit the long-running arts nonprofit Brooklyn Music School.

On the other side of the Atlantic, a surprisingly hot ticket is a regular event known as Bongo’s Bingo, which one article described as combining traditional bingo “with dance-offs, rave intervals, plus plenty of banter.” The event is making its U.S. debut on Saturday at the Music Hall of Williamsburg, followed by return engagements the following Friday and Saturday. Demand for the first edition seems high, but there may be tickets available on the secondary market.

Most musicians are not still active at the age of 99. Then again, most musicians are not Marshall Allen, who began working with the cosmic jazz legend Sun Ra in 1958 and now leads the Sun Ra Arkestra. They’ll be coming to White Eagle Hall this weekend; tickets are $29.29.

Actor Larry Owens received numerous accolades for his work in the musical A Strange Loop and multiple awards for his performance. Owens’s next project finds him venturing into the work of another acclaimed figure with close ties to the theater: legendary composer Stephen Sondheim. Tickets for this event start at $35.45.

Sunday, Feb. 18

Chocolate and cheese may not be quite as iconic a pairing as chocolate and peanut butter, but maybe it’s time for that to change. This event offers attendees four distinct combinations of cheeses and chocolates with some red and white wine thrown into the mix. It sounds like an excellent way to spend a Sunday afternoon. Tickets are $87.05.

A lot of the local pro sports teams are on the road this weekend, but that doesn’t mean the New York metropolitan area is devoid of athletic competitions. Travel to Prudential Center on Sunday, for instance, and you can take in some of the world’s best sumo wrestlers in heated battle. Tickets start at $41.00.

Looking to brush up on your college hoops before March Madness kicks off? Local rivals Seton Hall and St. John’s will face off on Sunday evening. Seton Hall’s Dre Davis has been on a hot streak as of late, which could make for an especially exciting game. Tickets start at $33.93.

Over the years, Jamila Woods has added to an absorbing, ever-shifting discography; Pitchfork’s review of her latest album, Water Made Us, called it “dextrous and steady,” and she’ll be bringing her current tour to Webster Hall on Sunday, along with singer-songwriter (and Fleet Foxes collaborator) Uwade. Tickets start at $39.78.

Coming Soon

For fans of delicious cocktails, a collaboration between two establishments known for great drinks is something to keep an eye on. Library Bar’s James Grant and Clover Club’s Julie Reiner are teaming up for a night of memorable drinks at Clover Club on February 20 beginning at 6 p.m.