How to Order a Well Drink That Tastes Great

Well drinks, once a gamble, have seen a significant quality boost in recent years, with bartenders now offering insights on how to choose and enhance these affordable cocktails for a genuinely pleasant experience.

If you live in a state with a good happy hour — sorry, Massachusetts — you’ve certainly seen the signs for “$6 well drinks” alongside the usual beer specials. Simply put, a well drink is a cocktail made with an affordable (and perhaps unknown) spirits brand that’s within easy reach of the bartender. Also known as a rail drink, these are often simple concoctions (whiskey and Coke, Gin and Tonic) that can be made quickly and cheaply without the customer specifying the brand, which would make it a call drink.

Here’s the thing: Well drinks can be terrible. So I sent a query to the bartending community to ask how a customer can get a decent drink at a decent price. Turns out the booze world has a lot to say because I received more than 60 (!) responses. Thankfully, there was a lot of consensus, so we were able to put together a few common-sense rules and bottle recommendations for those of us who sometimes want a no-frills alcoholic beverage that offers taste and value.

The good news is that your well drink may not need much work. “Most people outside the hospitality industry probably wouldn’t know this, but well drink quality has improved dramatically in the last five to 10 years,” says Ben Tannenbaum, VP of Partnerships at LineLeap, a nightlife app used across hundreds of bars. “Distributors realized a bottom-shelf reputation hurt everyone, so most bars now stock perfectly drinkable rails — brands like Old Crow bourbon, Smirnoff vodka, Sauza tequila. Not complex but not offensive, either.”

And if the bar team is solid, your well drink won’t necessarily be memorable, but it’ll be decent. “Technique beats price tag,” says Ash Kuchta, lead bartender at Chicago’s Recess. “Proper dilution, fresh citrus and correct ratios will carry a well spirit further than most people expect. A $6 pour handled with care will always drink better than a $16 pour handled lazily.”

If you want whiskey for your well drink, Evan Williams is your friend. Total Wine

Are There Actually Good Bottles in the Well?

If the base of your drink is awful, you’ve already lost the battle. Thankfully, if a bar isn’t too busy, feel free to ask the bartender exactly what kind of whiskey/tequila/rum/vodka they’re serving from the well.

“When a well pour is chosen intentionally — something clean, balanced and well-made — it elevates even the simplest drink,” says Learan Kahanov, co-founder of Manhattan bar Peck Slip Social. “A thoughtfully-selected well bourbon, vodka or tequila can turn a basic highball into a genuinely pleasant experience rather than something cheap both in price and taste.” (The bar says they pretty much use Misguided Spirits exclusively for well drinks, a bartender-created line that several other bars recommend as well.)

“There are several widely-used well spirits that are perfectly respectable, especially when mixed,” says Jason Hedges, director of beverage for Laurent Tourondel Hospitality’s L’Amico, Back Bar, Skirt Steak and Second. “Whiskeys like Old Grand-Dad Bonded bourbon, Wild Turkey 101 and Rittenhouse Rye are well-made and hold up well, thanks to solid structure and balance. For vodka, Wodka and Sobieski are clean, neutral and overdeliver for their price points. The key is that these spirits are consistent, not flashy and designed to work in high-volume bar settings.”

While several bartenders suggest skipping well tequila (see below), there are a few agave brands that are balanced and nuanced, even more so than their well-known counterparts. “Many well tequilas are surprisingly good quality,” says Jackie Ocampo, a bartending vet and founder of The Office Hour. “Mass-produced ‘top shelf’ brands are often filled with additives and are only marketed well, making them seem like premium tequilas. Tequilas like Arette, Espolon, Pueblo Viejo or Luna Azul are 100% agave, additive-free and can actually be sipped.”

A few bottle choices came up frequently in our survey. Not every bar will have these in the well, but if they do, you’re in for a solid drink.

Gin: Beefeater, Gordon’s, Citadelle

Rum: Bacardi Gold, Flor de Caña, Planetary “Three Star”, Bounty, Don Q Cristal Rum

Vodka: Judson & Moore, Skyy, New Amsterdam, Wheatley’s

Tequila: Real del Valle, Tromba, Tequila Cimarrón, Lunazul, Astral

Mezcal: Yola, Amarás Verde

Bourbon: Old Grand-Dad Bonded Bourbon, Evan Williams ‘White Label’, Jim Beam, Ezra Brooks, Four Roses

Rye: Rittenhouse, Sazerac

Scotch: Glenmorangie X, Famous Grouse, Grant’s

Irish whiskey: Powers, Paddy’s

The Mixers to Use (and Not Use) in a Well Drink

Ginger beer is your friend, said pretty much every bartender we spoke with. “High-acid, high-carbonation mixers tend to flatter standard well spirits,” Hedges says. “Fresh citrus, ginger beer, cola, soda water and tonic all mask rough edges and add balance. Ginger beer is especially forgiving with whiskey and vodka. On the flip side, overly sweet or artificial mixers — such as sour mix, neon-colored lemon-lime sodas or pre-made Margarita blends — often exaggerate harsh alcohol notes rather than hiding them.”

There are also some interesting hacks. “If you want something light, go for soda water with your spirit or try a Press, which is half soda water and half Sprite,” Ocampo says. “A tequila Press or whiskey Press adds just enough sweetness to be enjoyable without loading you up on the bad, sugary, additive stuff.” (As for what to avoid, Ocampo notes that “Rose’s Lime Juice is just as bad as the pre-mix stuff and tastes terrible.”)

“Orange juice was popular back in the day to cut the burn of bathtub gin, so things like Gin and Juice and the Screwdriver will be better options than, say, a vodka soda,” says Boston-based bartender Frederic Yarm.

That said, “Stay away from juice out of the gun,” says Augustina Elizabeth of the mixer/spirits brand SpellCraftPDX. “It’s usually a bag-in-box syrup mixed with water, which lacks the acidity and brightness of real fruit.”

Ginger beer (or even ginger ale) can save a lot of well drinks. Andrea Huls Pareja/Unsplash

Is There Anything Else That Can Make a Well Drink Better?

Going back to our earlier point, these hacks aren’t going to help your drink if the spirit itself is unsalvageable. “A squeeze of lime isn’t going to make that mixto gold tequila and 7 Up taste any better,” warns Myles Carroll of Vernick Food & Drink in Philadelphia.

But our experts did have a few ideas on improving your drink. Go for one large cube instead of cracked ice (Hedges says it’ll slow dilution and improve texture). Ocampo suggests adding a few bitters. Tyler Nicole Glenn, a bartender-turned-owner of Seventh Heaven Bar & Karaoke in NYC, thinks ordering your drink as a “tall” (with more mixer than usual) can help. “It’s the opposite of a double. You’d say something like a ‘tall vodka soda with lime,’” he says.

It’s also good to stick to an uncomplicated formula. “Order something simple and balanced: Spirit + bubbles + citrus is your safest lane,” Kuchta says. “Think tequila soda with lime, Gin and Tonic, whiskey ginger. If you’re ordering well, don’t order something that depends on nuance — order something that depends on refreshment.”

The Montecarlo at San Francisco’s Pop’s Bar is well bourbon, Montenegro and Mr. Pibb. Pop’s Bar

What to Avoid in a Well Drink

“Personally, I’d never order a Martini with a well spirit unless I loved that spirit,” says David Mor, owner and beverage director at Mirra, recently named one of Esquire’s Best Restaurants of 2025. “A Martini should showcase the spirit in a pure and icy form, and I think being a bit pickier with your spirit preference for this makes perfect sense.”

“Neat or spirit-forward drinks like Manhattans or Old Fashioneds are also poor well choices because there’s nowhere for flaws to hide,” Hedges says. “Cream-based drinks should raise eyebrows as well, especially in high-volume bars where freshness can be inconsistent.”

“The rule of thumb would be to stick to the basics,” says Robert Lang, bar Mmnager at Miami cocktail bar Mama Tried. “Vodka, rum, gin, tequila and whiskey with one single mixer. Spirits like mezcal, coconut rum, rye, sotol, pisco, reposado tequila and amaretto are not typically stocked in wells and are much more complex.”

“Mixer quality matters as much, if not more, than spirit quality,” Tannenbaum says. “Soda gun versus bottle makes a bigger difference than Smirnoff versus Grey Goose in a vodka soda. Fresh lime versus sour mix transforms a well Margarita more than upgrading the tequila.”

If you see bartenders reaching for plastic bottles or 1.75 liter handles, you may want to try something above a well drink (or find another bar). Even worse is if the bartender doesn’t know what they’re pouring. “If you find yourself asking the bartender what they pour in the well and they have to look at the bottle, stay away,” says Nick Hirsch, mixologist manager and beverage director of RMD Group. “They either know what it is because it’s a really good bottle for a well, or it’s decent enough for them to remember otherwise. If they don’t know what it is, that’s a telltale sign that the bar probably is switching around constantly, just using the cheapest option they can find.”

Even for a $6 drink, you deserve better.

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »