Wooden Hispano-Suiza Named Best of Show at Pebble Beach

What’s noteworthy about a 101-year-old wooden car? In the case of a 1924 Hispano-Suiza, the answer isn’t just that it’s currently running more than a century after it was first built. This very classic car also won the top prize at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.



The 1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo, owned by Naples, Florida, residents Penny and Lee Anderson Sr., was named Best of Show at this year’s Concours d’Elegance. Its competition came from three slightly newer models: a 1933 Invicta 4½ Litre S Type Corsica Drophead Coupé, 1956 Maserati 200SI Fantuzzi Open Sports Racer and a 1939 Maybach SW38 Spohn Sport Zweisitzer.



“The underpinnings are technically advanced. The body is meticulously hand-crafted, light and lovely. It was, notably, commissioned by aperitif scion André Dubonnet, and he raced it in both the Targa Florio and the Coppa Florio,” said longtime Concours d’Elegance Chairman Sandra Button. “A later owner added pontoon fenders to the car, but the Andersons sought to return the car to its original form so you can see and truly appreciate its torpedo shape.”



This isn’t the first time the Andersons have won Best of Show at the event. They previously took home the same prize in 2022 with a 1932 Duesenberg J. This is also the third time a Hispano-Suiza vehicle has won Best of Show at Pebble Beach; previous wins for the marque came in 1989 and 1972.

According to the announcement, this year’s winner has a body that weighed 160 pounds when it debuted. Autoweek‘s Mark Vaughn pointed out that this is the third unconventional Best of Show winner at Pebble Beach in as many years. This Hispano-Suiza made a big splash when it sold at Monterey in 2022, and now it’s back in the spotlight.