Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars

Jay Leno, Patron Saint of Classic Cars, Comes to the Rescue in California

A smog exemption he’s advocating for, known as "Leno's Law," recently passed in the state Senate

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 23, 2025 3:44 pm EDT
Jay Leno in a classic Mercedes gullwing. The TV host is advocating for a smog-check exemption law in California now known as "Leno's Law."
Jay Leno knows his classic cars, and he's going to fight for them.
MEGA/GC Images via Getty

There are plenty of celebrities with a penchant for great cars. A few, like Paul Newman and Michael Fassbender, have even made forays into racing. But when it comes to collecting, one name currently looms larger than the rest: Jay Leno, who’s both an avid collector and a passionate advocate for modern automotive engineering. Now, the 75-year-old is taking that advocacy into a somewhat different realm: pushing for the reform of a California law that could make life easier for classic car owners.

Spend enough time on the road and you’ll start to notice something distinctive on the license plates of older vehicles: a “classic” or “historic” designation. This isn’t just an acknowledgement of a vehicle’s age and endurance; it’s also a sign that a vehicle is held to different standards when it comes to things like emissions.

That’s where Leno’s advocacy work in California enters the picture. In an op-ed published on Friday at Hagerty, Leno explained his stance on the issue: “[W]hile most states with smog programs exempt cars once they reach 20, 25 years old, California has the toughest rule in the nation. Here, anything from 1976 or newer has to be smog-tested forever.”

The proposed law Leno is advocating for, Senate Bill 712, which has come to be known as “Leno’s Law,” would exempt collector cars 35 years and older from the state’s emissions screenings. As KJ Jones explained for Hot Rod, there are some caveats to the bill, including that it only applies to vehicles that are minimally driven — for car shows or other rare occasions. In other words, if you’re commuting 50 miles every day with a car built in 1980, you’re going to need to be compliant with a stricter set of emissions rules.

Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.
Jay Leno Said He’d Never Buy Another Supercar. Then Came the McLaren W1.
 The legendary host and gearhead takes us through his ongoing love affair with the British automaker, including one particularly high-powered car: “It always scares me to death — and I enjoy it”

Leno’s editorial points to a few reasons why he’s supporting this bill, including the cost and time required to check emissions on older vehicles. Plenty of facilities can easily monitor the emissions of cars built in the 1990s and later, he notes; for older vehicles, things get a lot more complicated.

“The cars have to be tested every couple of years on roller dynos and run up to different speeds with a probe up their tailpipes. The test can cost $200, and that’s if you can find a shop that will do it,” Leno writes. “Because the equipment is so expensive and has to be maintained, and the population of cars needing this type of test is dropping fast…shops have been getting out of the business.”

Earlier this month, this bill passed the California Senate and is now being considered by the State Assembly. As of June 16, it was referred to that body’s committee on transportation; if it passes, SB 712 will go into effect on January 1, 2027.

More Like This

Jay Leno checks out the Ferrari Enzo engine at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan on January 5, 2003. In 2021, Leno explained why he doesn’t own a Ferrari.
Jay Leno Equates Buying a Ferrari to a “Dominatrix,” Prefers Porsche and McLaren
Paris Car Show
It Sure Looks Like the Collector Car Boom Has Subsided
"Shark Tank" co-host Robert Herjavec in front of two of his cars, a Porsche 356 A and a 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
Robert Herjavec Knows How to Win Friends and, More Importantly, Porsches
Christie's Car Specialist Rupert Banner polishes the bonnet of rock star Elton John's 1965 Jaguar E Type 4.2 Roadster at Stoke Park Club in Buckinghamshire
Classic Car Investment Funds: Do These Portfolios Pay Off?

Leisure > Autos > Classic Cars
Leisure > Autos > Lifestyle
Leisure > Autos > News
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

cologne on grey background
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
Danish chess grandmaster Bent Larsen (1935 - 2010) in play against Roman Toran of Spain in the Premier Section of the annual Hastings International Chess Congress
There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be a Dull Man
Silver salmon or coho jumping Seward Alaska USA
The Essential Nutrient That 88% of Adults Are Missing
David Beckham stretching his hips on the field during a Manchester United training session, early 2000s
How to Unlock Your Tight Hips for Good
Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
A tourist taking a photo of the Taj Mahal with their camera phone
Your Camera Phone Is Ruining the View

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Jay Leno in a classic Mercedes gullwing. The TV host is advocating for a smog-check exemption law in California now known as "Leno's Law."

Jay Leno, Patron Saint of Classic Cars, Comes to the Rescue in California

The Shopbop sale is offering an extra 30% off.

Save an Extra 30% Off at the Shopbop Sale

Percival sale

Percival’s Summer Sale Says Cheerio to Budget-Busting Menswear

Breitling Superocean Heritage

Breitling Just Revamped Its Dive Watch Collection

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week