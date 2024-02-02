Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

TASCHEN (yeah, all caps) is one of our favorite art publishers, and twice a year they throw an amazing sale — display copies are 25-75% off.

The first of two sales in 2024 launched today and runs through February 4, featuring popular releases such as The New York Times Explorer: 100 Dream Trips Around the World, HR Giger, Helmut Newton’s SUMO and hundreds more. Subjects include photography, art, travel and pop culture, with even a few adult selections thrown in.

Below, we outline a few favorites. Buy now, and your coffee table will thank you.

TASCHEN Jean-Michel Basquiat

This XXL-sized monograph gathers the late NYC artist’s major works.

Gaudí. The Complete Works TASCHEN

Brand-new photography, plans and drawings by the famed Barcelona artist himself, along with an extensive appendix of all his works.

Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn TASCHEN

The Dutch artist serves as a visual muse for the famed synth-pop band. This tome features over 500 photographs from Corbijn’s archives.

Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe Taschen

This volume pairs Norman Mailer’s classic book Marilyn with Bert Stern’s intimate “last sitting” portfolio.

The Fight TASCHEN

A tribute to Muhammad Ali and George Foreman’s 1974 boxing match in Kinshasa, Zaire, with commentary from (yep, once again) Norman Mailer and photographs by Neil Leifer and Howard L. Bingham.