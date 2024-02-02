Culture > Books

TASCHEN’s Semiannual Sale Means It’s the Best Day for Your Coffee Table

Take up to 75% hundreds of titles from this high-end arthouse publisher

By Kirk Miller
Updated February 2, 2024 11:31 am
Taschen

TASCHEN (yeah, all caps) is one of our favorite art publishers, and twice a year they throw an amazing sale — display copies are 25-75% off.

The first of two sales in 2024 launched today and runs through February 4, featuring popular releases such as The New York Times Explorer: 100 Dream Trips Around the World, HR Giger, Helmut Newton’s SUMO and hundreds more. Subjects include photography, art, travel and pop culture, with even a few adult selections thrown in.

Below, we outline a few favorites. Buy now, and your coffee table will thank you.

Jean-Michel Basquiat
TASCHEN
Jean-Michel Basquiat

Jean-Michel Basquiat

This XXL-sized monograph gathers the late NYC artist’s major works.

BUY HERE: $200 $100
Gaudí. The Complete Works
Gaudí. The Complete Works
TASCHEN

Gaudí. The Complete Works

Brand-new photography, plans and drawings by the famed Barcelona artist himself, along with an extensive appendix of all his works.

BUY HERE: $80 $40
Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn
Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn
TASCHEN

Depeche Mode by Anton Corbijn

The Dutch artist serves as a visual muse for the famed synth-pop band. This tome features over 500 photographs from Corbijn’s archives.

BUY HERE: $150 $69
Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe
Taschen

Norman Mailer. Bert Stern. Marilyn Monroe

This volume pairs Norman Mailer’s classic book Marilyn with Bert Stern’s intimate “last sitting” portfolio.

buy here: $100 $60
The Fight
The Fight
TASCHEN

The Fight

A tribute to Muhammad Ali and George Foreman’s 1974 boxing match in Kinshasa, Zaire, with commentary from (yep, once again) Norman Mailer and photographs by Neil Leifer and Howard L. Bingham.

BUY HERe: $100 $60

Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

