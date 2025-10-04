Is BookTok Ready for Mayonnaise-Scented Romantasy?

In late 2024, The New York Times‘ Alexandra Alter wrote about a growing trend in the book world: lavishly-made deluxe editions of books by popular writers — particularly those known for their forays into romantasy. “BookTok influencers can send a book skyrocketing up the best-seller list, and elaborately designed hardcovers lend themselves to organic viral marketing campaigns,” Alter noted.



That might explain why the latest volume of Jennifer L. Armentrout’s Blood and Ash series can be purchased in an edition with an especially savory smell.



Armentrout’s latest novel, which was published in September, is titled The Primal of Blood and Bone. In the world where this series is set, among the forces threatening the books’ heroes are beings called Craven, which — if I’m reading Reddit correctly — are similar to, but not exactly, vampires. Hence why Armentrout and her publisher collaborated with Hellmann’s to create a garlic aioli-scented edition of this new novel. (Specifically, the book was made with ink infused with the condiment in question.)



“Partnering with Hellmann’s gave us a fun way to explore that magic with a sensory experience, creating something that feels just as immersive and unforgettable as a great book,” Armentrout said in a statement. Promotion for the novel also involved the author coming up with a few recipes inspired by her own work.

From looking at the promotional site for the special edition, it looks like this particular version can only be bought through one shop: the West Virginia bookstore Miss Willa’s Bookshop, which Armentrout owns. If the idea of a book that might lead to savory cravings sounds intriguing, the book can be ordered directly from the shop’s website; in-store purchases will also receive a bottle of “Craven-Proof” garlic aioli.



To summarize: books are good, independent bookstores are well worth supporting and garlic aioli is delicious. There doesn’t seem to be a way to convey smells through TikTok yet, but who knows what 2026 will bring?