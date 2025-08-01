The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This August

As we head deeper into the second half of the year, what are you thinking about reading? A look at what’s due out — as the saying goes — wherever books are sold has plenty on offer, whether you’re looking for something thought-provoking or an escapist read. Our recommended books for the month include weighty tomes on James Baldwin and Elvis Presley, in-depth looks at the evolution of tennis and football and an acclaimed filmmaker’s candid memoir. Read on for 10 books to tide you over this August.

Peter Guralnick, “The Colonel and the King: Tom Parker, Elvis Presley, and the Partnership That Rocked the World” Little Brown and Company

It’s no exaggeration to say that Peter Guralnick has written some of the best books about musicians ever written. (His Dream Boogie: The Triumph of Sam Cooke is a particular favorite.) With his latest, he returns to the territory of his two Elvis Presley biographies for an in-depth look at Presley’s working relationship with Tom Parker — and the way it both defined and altered each of their lives.

Giri Nathan, “Changeover: A Young Rivalry and a New Era of Men’s Tennis” Gallery Books

If you enjoy insightful explorations of the sport of tennis, you’re probably already familiar with the work of Defector’s Giri Nathan. In this book, Nathan explores the emergence of a new generation of men’s tennis stars, focusing on the emerging rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. If you’re looking for a memorable portrait of a sport during a transformative time, look no further.

C.D. Rose, “We Live Here Now” Melville House

C.D. Rose’s work thus far has been gripping and difficult to categorize. That assessment might work for his new novel We Live Here Now, which he described in a 2024 interview as being “about the art world, the arms trade, international shipping and the metaphysics of presence.” That the plot involves a series of strange disappearances involving an art installation is even more intriguing.

Neil Jordan, “Amnesiac” Apollo

Over the course of his long career, which includes directing films like Interview With the Vampire and The Crying Game, Neil Jordan has worked in a host of different mediums, from fiction to television. His latest book is a memoir that explores his childhood and his evolution as an artist — and features stories about working with a wide range of artistic collaborators across his career.

Peter Cozzens, “Deadwood: Gold, Guns, and Greed in the American West” Knopf

Often, reckoning with history involves a clear-eyed look at the violence that accompanied it. Peter Cozzens is the author of acclaimed books with titles like A Brutal Reckoning and The Earth Is Weeping — all signs that his forays into the past are unflinching. August brings the publication of his latest book, which focuses on a South Dakota town that looms especially large in American history, examining the world of Deadwood from all angles.

Nicholas Boggs, “Baldwin: A Love Story” Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Few writers have had their work age as well as James Baldwin. Much of that goes to Baldwin’s singular talent as a writer, but there’s also the enduring relevance of the issues of race, sexuality and class that he wrote about. A major writer like Baldwin deserves a major biography, and Nicholas Boggs’s new book gives readers an insightful look at an influential writer and thinker.

DeMaurice Smith, “Turf Wars: The Fight for the Soul of America’s Game” Random House

In 2009, DeMaurice Smith began a 14-year stint as the executive director of the NFL Players Association. If you have any knowledge of the football landscape, you’ll know that this was a seismic period for the league and its players. In a 2023 interview looking back on his time at the NFLPA, Smith noted, “I’ve gone through, what, four elections, five elections, a lockout, COVID, two CBAs, Deflategate, all of it.” Turf Wars is his candid look back at that period — when a sport and a league changed forever.

Phoebe Greenwood, “Vulture” Europa Editions

Satirical fiction doesn’t always hit the mark, but when it does it can be devastating in both its details and its implications. This caustic debut novel explores the bleaker side of reporting in war zones. And based on the advance reviews — Publishers Weekly called it “a scathing satire of war journalism” — this one is especially biting in its skewering.

Jim Newton, “Here Beside the Rising Tide: Jerry Garcia, the Grateful Dead, and an American Awakening” Random House

Thus far, 2025 has been a good year for literary-minded fans of the Grateful Dead. The year has already brought with it one detailed look at the band’s sonic legacy. Jim Newton’s new book Here Beside the Rising Tide focuses on Jerry Garcia, and does so through the lens of the different communities in which he immersed himself. Given that recent Californian history is a subject Newton knows well, this promises to be an expansive look at Garcia’s life.

Peter Ames Carlin, “Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run” Doubleday

Peter Ames Carlin has written about some of the biggest names in music. Last year, in fact, we spoke with him about his biography of R.E.M. He’s back this year with a focused look at a look at another iconic artist — namely, the story of how Bruce Springsteen and his collaborators wrote and recorded Born to Run. There’s going to be a lot of Springsteen talk in the months to come; this volume will give you plenty to think about.