Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Beer

A Government Ruling Could Challenge Craft Brewers Even More

Spoiler: It involves tariffs

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 18, 2025 5:08 pm EDT
Blank aluminum cans
A new government policy could make life harder for craft brewers.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s been a tough time for craft brewers. Earlier this year, Axios reported that the industry’s revenue had dropped 4% in 2024. Meanwhile, The New York Times asked, “Has the Craft Beer Industry’s Keg Finally Kicked?” at the end of last year. And for craft brewers looking to stay afloat, there’s more bad news on the way: A recent decision by the U.S. government is likely to increase the cost of aluminum cans for many breweries.

Earlier today, the Brewers Association, a trade organization representing breweries in the United States, updated its members about a development in tariff policies that was likely to affect them. “The U.S. Department of Commerce recently added can ends and lids to the Section 232 list of aluminum derivatives,” the organization stated. They went on to note that this decision could result in can end and lid importers being “subject to tariffs or licensing requirements.”

The announcement was first reported by Dave Infante of the newsletter Fingers. He also pointed out that the tariff is currently set to 50%. To state the obvious, this is something that could quickly cause craft beer can prices (as well as a lot of other canned beverages) to rise.

In an Era of Craft Beer Malaise, Talea’s Still Thriving
In an Era of Craft Beer Malaise, Talea’s Still Thriving
 Instead of preaching to the choir, Tara Hankinson and LeAnn Darland built their New York brewery to serve a wider audience. It’s paying off.

Earlier this year, the Trump administration announced tariffs on imported beer and aluminum cans themselves. For their part, the Brewers Association stated they would “provide updates as more details become available, including any changes in tariff rates, licensing procedures or country exemptions.” For now, this looks like another obstacle for breweries to navigate in an already-threatening environment.

More Like This

Trillium spirits
Why One of Craft Beer’s Favorite Breweries Just Launched a Spirits Line
Fred Durst at a "Y2K" screening
A New Craft Beer Pays Homage to Fred Durst
Dying beer styles
These Craft Beer Styles Are Dying. Can They Be Saved?
Craft beer cringe
Is Craft Beer Cringe Right Now?

Leisure > Drinks > Beer
Leisure > Drinks
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
The Margherita pizza from Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana
New York Versus Naples: Which City Has Better Pizza?
A Range Rover Classic driving to the left with a new electric Range Rover driving in the background
Long May the Range Rover Reign
A man lifting a woman out of the water
Take It From a Woman: Why Doesn’t Any Straight Man Own a Bottle of Lube?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Blank aluminum cans

A Government Ruling Could Challenge Craft Brewers Even More

Jeans and a top from Levi's Blue Tab, the new Japanese-made sub-label

Levi’s Is Bolstering Its New Japanese-Made Sub-Label

New menswear drops from Taylor Stitch, Adidas, Madewell and Keen, Noah

10 New Menswear Drops You Should Care About This Week

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo

Wooden Hispano-Suiza Named Best of Show at Pebble Beach

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week