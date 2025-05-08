In an Era of Craft Beer Malaise, Talea’s Still Thriving

The founders did start selling a few beers at places like Whole Foods and online in 2019 while planning their first taproom. They created their lineup to appeal to both savvy craft beer fans as well as people who had never gotten into it, people who preferred wine or cocktails. They wanted their IPAs to lean into a “juicy, fruity” profile rather than bitter, as that often kept consumers away from hoppier styles; their Sun Up Hazy IPA is still a flagship and Talea’s second best-selling beer. Hankinson and Darland knew it would speak to hazy IPA lovers and also surprise those who thought they hated the style because they’d only had bitter bombs.