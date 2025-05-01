Meet Dez Duron, Successor to Sinatra, Tormé and Bublé

When Duron first tried out for The Voice over a decade ago, the answer was to have him jettison the classics. After making a demo of “crooner stuff” in high school and getting an agent while attending Yale University, which recruited him to play football, Duron got a call in 2011 about auditioning for the second season of NBC’s singing competition. Attending an Ivy League school was a huge deal for his family back in Shreveport, Louisiana, especially his father, but he decided to take two semesters off and give it a shot. To get him reality-TV ready, his shaggy helmet hair was chopped off and styled into a pompadour, and he was told to sing “I Want It That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Despite intriguing Christina Aguilera, one of the judges, he didn’t make it past the blind auditions.