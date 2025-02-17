Athletic Brewing’s Next Expansion Is to Live Nation Venues

If you’re looking to accompany live music wth the taste of beer without the effects of alcohol, you’re about to have a few more options on hand. Non-alcoholic brewery Athletic Brewing Company and Live Nation recently announced a partnership that will see Athletic’s offerings expand to over 100 of Live Nation’s venues, along with a host of music festivals, making Athletic Live Nation’s official non-alcoholic beer.



The announcement cites the likes of the Shore Amphitheater as among the concert venues where Athletic’s beverages will be on sale. The deal also includes a quartet of music festivals — Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Festival La Onda, and Two Step Inn. (Given the importance of staying hydrated during a long day of music, having some non-alcoholic options on hand seems like a solid addition to the menu there.) Athletic Brewing also touted the etablishment of some tasting events at assorted Live Nation venues.



“This partnership strikes a chord with concertgoers seeking non-alcoholic options that harmonize with their lifestyle,” said Athletic’s chief marketing officer Andrew Katz in a statement. “Now fans can enjoy the magic of live music and keep the beat without a buzz.”

This partnership is part of Athletic’s overall growth and expansion, one that’s seen the company become a more frequent presence at bars around the country and even led to a soccer kit sponsorship. When InsideHook spoke with Athletic Brewing co-founder John Walker earlier this year, the brewery was valued at $800 million and had plans to open a new production space in San Diego.