Hyundai’s Big US Investment Isn’t All About EVs

Thus far, 2025 has been a good year for Hyundai. Earlier this month, J.D. Power named the automaker the top mass-market brnd when it comes to technology; testing earlier in the year also showed that Hyundai’s Supercharger access resulted in faster charging speeds than one of Tesla’s own vehicles. Even as Hyundai has gotten high marks for its line of vehicles, it also has bigger plans in mind, as a recent announcement over investment in the U.S. demonstrates.



This week, Hyundai announced plans to invest $26 billion in the U.S. between 2025 and 2028. While the automaker’s investment does cover some understandable territory — adding the capacity to produce more vehicles for the U.S. market — it doesn’t end there. Hyundai also has ambitious plans with both steel and robotics, and how it’s planning to spend that $26 billion reflects that.



Hyundai’s announcement mentions that part of this money will be used for “a state-of-the-art robotics facility with an annual capacity of 30,000 units.” That isn’t the only manufacturing facility on the automaker’s agenda; Hyundai also plans to open a steel mill in Louisiana.

The $26 billion is not an entirely new figure; earlier this year, Hyundai had announced plans to invest $21 billion in the United States. This new amount represents an addition to the previously-cited figure. As Autoblog’s Max Taylor notes, this investment will both strengthen Hyundai’s position in the EV side of the market and expand its purview, spreading its business across more sectors.