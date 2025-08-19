Leisure > Autos

Ford Revisited Its History With a New Bronco Roadster Concept

It's only a concept vehicle (for now)

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 19, 2025 10:43 am EDT
Ford Bronco Roadster
Will this concept car lead to something more?
Ford

Almost 60 years ago, Ford produced a version of the Bronco that’s still being buzzed about in 2025. In 2022, Andrew Stoklosa rode in a restored Bronco Roadster — aka the U13 — and described the experience for Motor Trend. There weren’t many of these made to begin with — Stoklosa cites “estimates of around 5,000 roadsters being built before Ford retired the body style in 1968.” The original roadsters remain popular in auctions today, with one selling for significantly more than the estimate in 2022.

All of which might help explain why a new concept vehicle from Ford is attracting plenty of buzz. As Robert Gelardi — Bronco’s chief designer — explained, he began looking into “[w]hat made the original Bronco so compelling.” From there, he focused on the 1966 Roadster, eventually developing a contemporary Bronco Roadster Concept that echoed the “compelling simplicity” of the original.

The result is a striking blend of old and new. It doesn’t hurt that the Roadster, in either version, feels like a distillation of the standard Bronco design. In explaining the process behind the new concept version, Gelardi discussed what was added and what was stripped away. Distinctive seats were in, while the back of the Bronco was transformed into what he calls a “utilitarian rear compartment.” For the wheels, Gelardi and his team reached out to fifteen52 for something especially distinctive.

Ford Readies Electric Bronco, But Not for the US Market
Ford Readies Electric Bronco, But Not for the US Market
 All-electric and EREV versions of the SUV are coming to China

This wasn’t the only concept vehicle Gelardi was involved with creating to celebrate the Bronco turning 60. The design team also worked on a Bronco and a Bronco Sport inspired by Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan. In announcing these concepts, Gelardi repeatedly mentions that they are, in fact, only concept vehicles and not intended for production. But taking a look at them — especially the Roadster concept — you may find yourself hoping that Ford changes its mind on this. There’s a reason the Bronco Roadster has stood the test of time, and this new version echoes that tradition.

More Like This

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Heritage Edition in yellow. We test drove the retro SUV — here's our full review.
Review: Want a Retro SUV? Ford Obliges With Heritage Broncos.
The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser 1958, the entry-level model of the new SUV, which we tested and reviewed at InsideHook
Review: Toyota’s Legendary Land Cruiser Is Reborn as a Bronco Fighter
Ford CEO Jim Farley announcing the new Universal EV Platform and Universal EV Production System on Monday, August 11, 2025
Can Ford’s Streamlined Process Change the EV Game?
Ford executives launching the electric F-150
Ford’s CEO Has Good Things to Say About Waymo

Leisure > Autos
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.
You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds
A Range Rover Classic driving to the left with a new electric Range Rover driving in the background
Long May the Range Rover Reign
Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game
Will Men Finally Stop Hating Taylor Swift After Her “New Heights” Appearance?
Beer city
The Actual Best Beer Cities in the United States
From Rocco to Dose, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: A New Smart Fridge, Muscle Massagers and Clogs
Three vintage Heuer chronographs, part of our guide of watches collectors should know
12 Vintage Heuer Chronographs Every Collector Should Know

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Autos, Right This Way

Ford Bronco Roadster

Ford Revisited Its History With a New Bronco Roadster Concept

1924 Hispano-Suiza H6C Nieuport-Astra Torpedo

Wooden Hispano-Suiza Named Best of Show at Pebble Beach

BYD course's Low Friction Circle

BYD Just Opened an All-Terrain Course in Zhengzhou

Two Rivian trucks

Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe Hints at the EV Company’s Future

Explore More Autos

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week