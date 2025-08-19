Ford Revisited Its History With a New Bronco Roadster Concept

Almost 60 years ago, Ford produced a version of the Bronco that’s still being buzzed about in 2025. In 2022, Andrew Stoklosa rode in a restored Bronco Roadster — aka the U13 — and described the experience for Motor Trend. There weren’t many of these made to begin with — Stoklosa cites “estimates of around 5,000 roadsters being built before Ford retired the body style in 1968.” The original roadsters remain popular in auctions today, with one selling for significantly more than the estimate in 2022.



All of which might help explain why a new concept vehicle from Ford is attracting plenty of buzz. As Robert Gelardi — Bronco’s chief designer — explained, he began looking into “[w]hat made the original Bronco so compelling.” From there, he focused on the 1966 Roadster, eventually developing a contemporary Bronco Roadster Concept that echoed the “compelling simplicity” of the original.



The result is a striking blend of old and new. It doesn’t hurt that the Roadster, in either version, feels like a distillation of the standard Bronco design. In explaining the process behind the new concept version, Gelardi discussed what was added and what was stripped away. Distinctive seats were in, while the back of the Bronco was transformed into what he calls a “utilitarian rear compartment.” For the wheels, Gelardi and his team reached out to fifteen52 for something especially distinctive.

This wasn’t the only concept vehicle Gelardi was involved with creating to celebrate the Bronco turning 60. The design team also worked on a Bronco and a Bronco Sport inspired by Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Michigan. In announcing these concepts, Gelardi repeatedly mentions that they are, in fact, only concept vehicles and not intended for production. But taking a look at them — especially the Roadster concept — you may find yourself hoping that Ford changes its mind on this. There’s a reason the Bronco Roadster has stood the test of time, and this new version echoes that tradition.