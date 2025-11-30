Leisure > Autos

A Common Automotive Feature Also Makes Car Thefts Easier

Digital keys have risks and benefits

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
November 30, 2025 11:03 pm EST
Digital car key
There's good news and bad news about digital car keys.
Getty Images

Not that long ago, the phrase “car key” meant a unique piece of metal that could be used to unlock a vehicle’s door and start the engine. As technology has advanced, so too has the range of what can be classified as a car key — which can increasingly refer to a device capable of operating with a keyless ignition system. The idea of being able to start a car just by pressing a button has its own appeal, but it can also come at a significant (and literal) cost.

In a recent article for The Mercury News, Nate Gartrell chronicled a series of Bay Area car thefts that exploited keyless entry and starting systems. What is especially notable about this series of crimes is the ease of access to the technology involved. In other words, a device that costs less than $100 was used to drive away with a car worth hundreds of times that amount.

The Mercury News cites law enforcement sources in pinning the thefts on the use of digital key reprogrammers, which they believe were used to make off with the vehicles. This was probably inevitable; digital locks have their own security risks, whether used in a car or in a home. As Gartrell reports, police made an arrest in this case for another very online reason: the alleged thief used Instagram to post lists of stolen cars.

Car Theft Data Has a Silver Lining for EV Owners
Car Theft Data Has a Silver Lining for EV Owners
 Camaros are a lot more likely to be targeted

A California state law that passed earlier this year may address this phenomenon. Assembly Bill 486 will add both “key programming device or key duplicating device” and “signal extender” to a list of tools for which possession can result in a misdemeanor when someone intends to use them in a burglary. (Though that also seems to create some legal grey areas that could affect people who have legitimate reasons to own key reprogrammers.) We’ll see if this measure dissuades California’s digitally savvy car thieves in the years to come.

Meet your guide

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll

Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been published by the likes of the Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, Literary Hub, Vulture, Punch, the New York Times and Men’s Journal. At InsideHook, he has…
More from Tobias Carroll »

More Like This

Auto garage
Auto Repairman Charged With Theft of Vintage Cars
Watches
New York’s Luxury Watch Thefts Are Part of a Larger Trend
Range Rover hood
Theft Reports Are Driving Range Rover Prices Down
BNSF Railways train
Sneaker Thieves Are Targeting Massive Cargo Trains

Leisure > Autos
Leisure

Recommended

Suggested for you

Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Quietly Exceptional: Whiskeys That Outperform Their Price Tag
Julia Child and James Beard standing behind a table arrayed w. autumnal foods while appearing on TV show Revolutionary Recipes
The Thanksgiving Hack I Learned From Julia Child
Hands holding a GLP-1 injector
Can Scientists Develop GLP-1 Drugs Without the Nausea?
Cyber Monday
Every Single Cyber Monday Sale Worth Your Time and Money
Two bottles we like from Passion Spirits
The Best Bottles to Bring Your Host This Holiday Season
A rugby captain practicing fire hydrants for hip mobility.
The Weird Little Move That Makes Your Hips Feel 10 Years Younger

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Digital car key

A Common Automotive Feature Also Makes Car Thefts Easier

Lines outside the Louvre

Foreign Visitors Will Soon Pay More to Visit the Louvre

Doug Bihlmaier

A Style Icon's Style Icon Is Selling Great Vintage Menswear

A view of Acadia National Park

It's About to Get More Expensive for Foreign Travelers to Visit National Parks

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week