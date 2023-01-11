InsideHook
Watches | January 11, 2023 10:27 am

Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit

There may not be a better value proposition when it comes to a timepiece

A Seiko Watch on an abstract blue water color background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Geoff Nudelman @nvdel

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

This is Stuff We Swear By, a series in which our editors and writers expound on an item they use (and love) on a daily (or near-daily) basis.

Seiko SRPB53 Prospex Watch
Seiko SRPB53 Prospex Watch
Buy it now : $443

In late 2018, I decided I was going to “invest” in my first watch. I was looking for something with a price tag around $350, and I searched far and wide. I had read some reviews about the renewed quality of Japanese brand Seiko, and I eventually opted for the SRPB53 of the Prospex series — a 44mm dive watch in a classic red/blue “Pepsi” dial. It is an automatic watch, meaning it requires motion to be wound, either through regular wear or through a watch winder. 

How I use it: Let’s be real – I am not a diver, nor do I have plans to be. Like many others, I simply enjoy the utilitarian look of a dive watch. Popularized by much more expensive watch brands, the “Pepsi” dial remains timeless and classic. I wear this watch to lunch, I wear it to business meetings, I wear it to dinner, I wear it to weddings. It’s just so easy to match to a variety of outfits, and its smooth winding mechanism means it’s easy to adjust to whatever time zone I’m in. It also has luminous hands, which glow in the dark making it much easier to read in most low-light situations. 

Why I swear by it: I have literally taken this thing around the world. Yes, it’s a little large at 44mm, but its bold dial is easy to read, and it keeps excellent time. I have bumped this against walls more times than I can count, and it still barely has a scratch. The included silicone band feels and looks better than a plastic or pleather band, and I’ve never felt the need to upgrade it or keep a second band around for more formal events. It also doesn’t have a ton of extra functionality, like a GMT or chronograph, and that’s exactly why I like it. I get the time and the date and that’s it. The face is simple enough that I can take a quick glance, get the essential info I need and move on with my day.

I have several other watches in my rotation, including some in the same price and quality range as my Seiko, but none maintain the emotional appeal and connection that this Prospex does. This specific watch is an older style that Seiko is phasing out, but a variety of Prospex models with similar specs in different colors and styles are also available below.

Seiko Men’s Automatic Prospex 44mm Watch
Seiko Men’s Automatic Prospex 44mm Watch
Buy it now : $595
Seiko SNE583 Prospex Solar Watch
Seiko SNE583 Prospex Solar Watch
Buy it now : $495
Seiko SNE549 Prospex Watch
Seiko SNE549 Prospex Watch
Buy it now : $395

More Like This

Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)
The Best Military Watches to Collect (And Why You Should Be Collecting Them)

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Cuisinart CSJ-300 Easy Clean Slow Juicer

$150$96

Cuisinart’s Slow Juicer Is Now Under $100
Blink Mini

From Our Partner

Blink Mini Security Cameras Are Up to 30% Off
a navy Todd Snyder cardigan on a grey background

$198$66

Save an Extra 30% on This Hefty Todd Synder Cardigan
a grey slipper boot on a grey background

$110$55

This Is the Cheapest We’ve Seen One of Our Favorite Slipper Boots
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?

Keep Reading

Inside the Camp of Your Dreams

Inside the Camp of Your Dreams
Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Hawks.

This NBA Star Is Using Wine to Advocate for Prison Reform
Three flavors and two sizes of Cann, a canned cannabis beverage

It’s Time to Embrace Cann, a Trailblazing Cannabis Beverage
A Seiko Watch on an abstract blue water color background

Stuff We Swear By: A Seiko Prospex Watch That Just Won’t Quit
Lodge Cast Iron six quart Dutch oven in black

Lodge Proves Your Dutch Oven Doesn’t Need to Cost Hundreds
A blue 2023 BMW M850i Coupe, part of the BMW 8 Series, driving down the road. Read our full review of the luxury coupe.

Review: Among the Luxury Crowd, BMW's M850i Is the Anti-SUV
person downhill skiing against a blue sky in Palisades Tahoe

Why You Should Ski Palisades Tahoe This Winter
Smart Home devices on a purple abstract background

The Best Smart Home Devices for 2023
a collage of Cole Haan sale shoes on an orange and red background

How to Take Advantage of Cole Haan’s Double-Discount Winter Sale

Trending

Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray Thinks Georgia’s Dynasty Is Just Beginning
The Best Travel Watches at Every Budget
Finding Mezcal Along One of Mexico's Most Notorious Roads
Which Men’s Puffer Jacket Is Right for You?
What the Hell Is “Damp January”?