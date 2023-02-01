The 6 Best Luxury Hotels in Santiago, Chile

Santiago de Chile is sometimes overlooked in favor of Chilean Patagonia or the Maipo Valley wine region, but the capital of Chile has plenty to see, do and taste in its own right. The city was founded in 1541 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro de Valdivia and has served as the capital of Chile since colonial times. This has resulted in a unique blend of historic and modern architecture and culture flanked by stunning views of the Andes Mountains, which can be seen at just about any point in the city.

There’s a lot to discover in Santiago, but having a comfortable spot to call home while exploring the capital of Chile is just as important as planning out a jam-packed itinerary. Below we’ve curated some of the absolute best luxury hotels in Santiago for all different kinds of travelers. Whether you’re looking for a timeless escape to kick back and enjoy a nightcap at the end of a long day on the go, or you prefer a trendy property that keeps the party going well into the evening — here’s where you’ll want to drop your bags during your next trip to Santiago.

The Ritz-Carlton Santiago

If you’re looking for uncompromising high-end hospitality you’ll want to check into the Ritz-Carlton Santiago. The upscale property boasts 205 well-appointed rooms, including 49 club-level rooms, three club suites, 15 executive suites and one Ritz-Carlton presidential suite. That said, it’s the onsite amenities and restaurants that set this high-end spot apart from the rest. The Ritz-Carlton Santiago was purpose-built as a business hotel and first opened its doors in the summer of 2003, but the tasteful wood panelling and ornate artwork throughout the lobby and into the restaurants give this hotel a distinct old-world charm, transporting guests into what feels like the set of Mad Men. The stunning lobby bar feels more like an upscale living room than a hotel watering hole and features local live music most nights of the week. Be sure to order a vodka martini or pisco sour, both of which are touted as some of the best in the city.

W Santiago

Think of the W Santiago as a chic home away from home where the drinks are always flowing and the party doesn’t stop (unless you want it to, in which case there are oversized soaker bathtubs and generous-sized patios in each room and suite to retreat to). The Los Condes retreat is set on 21 floors and features stunning views of the city- and mountainscape no matter which way you turn but it’s the Red2One rooftop bar you’ll want to turn to for some of the absolute best views in all of Santiago. The indoor/outdoor bar is complete with plush red-and-white striped couches and rotating DJ sets to keep the party vibe going. It’s also worth paying a visit to Karai, the onsite Nikkei restaurant. Request the intimate private room and watch the sunset from the floor-to-ceiling windows while indulging in a high-end take on classic Peruvian and Japanese fusion dishes like guratan and fresh sashimi.

Vik Hotel

Let’s get this right out of the way: Vik Hotel isn’t within the city limits of Santiago, but the vineyard escape draws city travelers for its stunning landscape and high-end dining experience on the cusp of the Andes Mountains. The high-end boutique hotel is a three-hour drive from the capital but you can cut that journey down to 50 minutes by hiring a private helicopter service like TKOF, which lands directly on Vik Hotel soil. Here you’ll find just 22 expertly-curated art-themed rooms and seven private glass-walled bungalows that look over 360º panoramic views of the surrounding vineyards and local flora. Don’t forget to take a dip in the onsite infinity pool and be sure to have the terroir-inspired tasting menu and wine pairing at the glass-walled Milla Milla restaurant.

Mandarin Oriental Santiago

It’s hard to find a bad view in Santiago, but the Mandarin Oriental Santiago in Las Condes really capitalizes its proximity to the mountain ranges and lush city center. The stunning 310-room hotel features massive floor-to-ceiling windows in the lobby and plenty of outdoor seating that allows guests to take in the views of the Andes Mountains without having to leave the property. The first Mandarin Oriental in South America, the Santiago property is poised to become a city landmark thanks to the unique mirrored architecture and carefully landscaped gardens that extend from the indoors outwards.

The Singular Santiago Lastarria Hotel

The Singular Santiago Lastarria Hotel is conveniently located in the historical Lastarria and minutes from the trendy Bellavista neighborhood, which makes this property a great option for travelers looking to be in the middle of the action. Despite its position in the bustling hub of the city, the five-star property’s neo-classic interior design was designed to evoke a sense of calm and relaxation, which extends from the lobby and guest rooms to the onsite spa and well-appointed gym. Don’t miss the rooftop bar — with stunning views of the San Cristobal hill and over a hundred different spirits to choose from, the Singular rooftop bar is considered one of the best terraces in all of Santiago.

Hotel Magnolia

Hotel Magnolia errs more on the side of boutique hotel with just 40 guest rooms and suites tucked alongside Santa Lucía Hill. The cozy downtown property occupies a former Spanish colonial-style mansion that dates back nearly a century to 1929, but don’t let its historic status fool you. Hotel Magnolia boasts some of the best hospitality and design in the city; each room is outfitted with stand-out interior features such as original stained glass windows, spa-inspired wood panelling and Scandinavian-inspired decor designed to foster rest and relaxation. You’ll also want to book a reservation at the ​​onsite Magnolia Kitchen, which is known for its seasonal ingredients and decadent and modern take on Chilean cuisine.