June 16, 2023

Our Top Picks From Todd Snyder’s Outstanding Current Sale

Pick up some new gear, your closet will thank you

Since you’ve likely just finished packing away all of your winter garms for the year, you may have noticed a few weak spots in your summer. wardrobe. Perhaps you’re lacking cozy shorts, or you need something a bit more stylish than a simple white T-shirt for more formal occasions. Todd Snyder remains ground zero for elevated basics, with creative spins on classic items.

The current “Hello Summer” sale offers up to 40% off select items in their sale section, which is filled with top-quality gear like a Jacquard Long Sleeve Guayabera that can be best described as a lightweight summer sport coat. Snyder’s version is made with a unique southwestern-inspired pattern and has matching shorts. There’s also a cotton-silk blend micro-mesh polo knit, corduroy weekend shorts, discounted denim and much more.

We recommend you act fast because we don’t expect these items to last for very long. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, but you can shop the whole sale here.

Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Merino Tipped Polo
Todd Snyder Long-Sleeve Merino Tipped Polo
Buy it now : $268$94
Todd Snyder 5 Corduroy Weekend Short
Todd Snyder 5 Corduroy Weekend Short
Buy it now : $118$99
Todd Snyder Relxaed Denim Welder Pant
Todd Snyder Relxaed Denim Welder Pant
Buy it now : $348$199
Todd Snyder Jacquard Long Sleeve Guayabera
Todd Snyder Jacquard Long Sleeve Guayabera
Buy it now : $198$119
Todd Snyder 5-inch Nylon Shorts
Todd Snyder 5-inch Nylon Shorts
Buy it now : $228$129
Todd Snyder Canvas Farmers Jacket
Todd Snyder Canvas Farmers Jacket
Buy it now : $398$229
Todd Snyder Micro Mesh Full-Placket Polo
Todd Snyder Micro Mesh Full-Placket Polo
Buy it now : $268$199

