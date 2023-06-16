Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Since you’ve likely just finished packing away all of your winter garms for the year, you may have noticed a few weak spots in your summer. wardrobe. Perhaps you’re lacking cozy shorts, or you need something a bit more stylish than a simple white T-shirt for more formal occasions. Todd Snyder remains ground zero for elevated basics, with creative spins on classic items.

The current “Hello Summer” sale offers up to 40% off select items in their sale section, which is filled with top-quality gear like a Jacquard Long Sleeve Guayabera that can be best described as a lightweight summer sport coat. Snyder’s version is made with a unique southwestern-inspired pattern and has matching shorts. There’s also a cotton-silk blend micro-mesh polo knit, corduroy weekend shorts, discounted denim and much more.

We recommend you act fast because we don’t expect these items to last for very long. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite picks, but you can shop the whole sale here.