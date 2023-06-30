InsideHook
Style | June 30, 2023 8:54 am

Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale

Up to 50% off on everything from polo shirts to trousers

Sunspel summer sale hero
You're never going to look exactly like Craig, but it doesn't hurt to try
Sony Pictures / Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There is one thing you should know about the James Bond Polo: No matter how hard you try — and we’ve all tried — you won’t look like Daniel Craig. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, we can get into some of the the details that made Craig’s Riveria Polo fit go so hard. Sunspel was tapped by legendary costume designer Lindy Hemming to design a polo for the new and improved bond in Casino Royale. Sunspel jumped back in time and brought out the aforementioned Rivera polo. They tailored it to Daniel Craig’s chest and arms and slimmed the fit down a bit to accentuate his physique, and thus a classic moment in movie garment history was born.

The Rivera polo shirt is made from a mesh warp knit cotton fabric — which means it won’t feel like your typical pique polo shirt. Peter Hill created the design in 1950 to combat the heat on the French Rivera. It’s flattering, it’s breathable and it’s light enough for summer months. It’s a perfect blend of sportswear and casual everyday wear.

Now, the reason I say this is to tell you that despite not looking like Daniel Craig — abs and all — you will feel damn good in a Sunspel Polo. But if you’re not keen on polos right now, we’ve got you covered with trousers, loungewear, accessories and much more. The Sunspel Summer Sale lasts until August 1st and is offering up to 50% off.

Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
Sunspel Riviera Polo Shirt
Buy it now : $160$104
Sunspel Classic T‑shirt
Sunspel Classic T‑shirt
Buy it now : $90$58
Sunspel Chambray Twin Pocket Jacket
Sunspel Chambray Twin Pocket Jacket
Buy it now : $450$225
Sunspel Cotton Linen Drawstring Shorts
Sunspel Cotton Linen Drawstring Shorts
Buy it now : $245$147
Sunspel Cotton Texture Cardigan
Sunspel Cotton Texture Cardigan
Buy it now : $495$297
Sunspel Cotton Linen Drawstring Trouser
Sunspel Cotton Linen Drawstring Trouser
Buy it now : $295$191
Sunspel DriRelease Active Shorts
Sunspel DriRelease Active Shorts
Buy it now : $220$132
Sunspel Knit Polo Shirt
Sunspel Knit Polo Shirt
Buy it now : $265$159
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Knit Shirt
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Knit Shirt
Buy it now : $345$207
Sunspel Half Zip Loopback Sweatshirt
Sunspel Half Zip Loopback Sweatshirt
Buy it now : $195$117
Sunspel Towelling Polo Shirt
Sunspel Towelling Polo Shirt
Buy it now : $160$96
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
Sunspel Sea Island Cotton Long Sleeve Polo Shirt
Buy it now : $385$231

More Like This

a collage of the best sandals for men on a sandy backgroud
The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
a model in Taylor Stitch clothing
The Famous Taylor Stitch Summer Sale Is On. Here’s What to Buy.
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July sale
Star-Spangled Savings Abound at the Brooks Brothers Fourth of July Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Sailing This Summer? You’ll Need this Discounted Polo.

$80$60

Sailing This Summer? You’ll Need this Discounted Polo.
23andMe Health-only Service

$149$119

Get Personalized Health Reports With This 23andMe Kit
Hunter HP670 True HEPA Digital Tall Tower Air Purifier

$200$60

Combat the Smoke and Take 70% Off This Air Purifier
Stay Hydrated All Summer Long With Liquid I.V., Now 25% Off

From Our Partner

Stay Hydrated All Summer Long With Liquid I.V., Now 25% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation

Keep Reading

Whiskey in a glass being held by man in suit

How to Drink Bourbon
Teo Yoo and Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

“Past Lives” Is a Reminder of the Genius of Richard Linklater’s “Before” Trilogy
A Hongqi E001 electric car is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, east China, April 25, 2023.

Chinese Car-Making Is About to Take Over the World
Welcome to BATSU!

This Bizarre Form of Japanese Comedy Is a Mix of Laughs and Punishment
The Watchman, Zion National Park, Utah.

The Art of Glamping and Sightseeing Near Zion National Park
Sunspel summer sale hero

Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale
Models walk the runway for Lalele during DC Miami Swim Week.

Miami Swim Week Is the Best Summer Party — Here’s How to Do It
assorted trays of food on black table.

Spend Your Summer at These New Texas Restaurants
Sprawling view of Cape Town and the Mountains that frame it, Table Mountain and Lion's Head.

5 Excellent New Nonstop Flights From the DMV

Trending

Is Carmy From “The Bear” Unrealistically Fit? We Asked Pro Chefs to Weigh In. 
The Best Rare Bourbons That Are Actually Worth the Cost
Meet the Green Beret Who Trained the Cast of Guy Ritchie’s “The Covenant”
All of the Hottest, Biggest and Best Fourth of July Sales
7 Reasons to Rent an RV on Your Next Family Vacation