Pick Up James Bond’s Favorite Polo at the Sunspel Summer Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There is one thing you should know about the James Bond Polo: No matter how hard you try — and we’ve all tried — you won’t look like Daniel Craig. Now that we’ve got that out of the way, we can get into some of the the details that made Craig’s Riveria Polo fit go so hard. Sunspel was tapped by legendary costume designer Lindy Hemming to design a polo for the new and improved bond in Casino Royale. Sunspel jumped back in time and brought out the aforementioned Rivera polo. They tailored it to Daniel Craig’s chest and arms and slimmed the fit down a bit to accentuate his physique, and thus a classic moment in movie garment history was born.

The Rivera polo shirt is made from a mesh warp knit cotton fabric — which means it won’t feel like your typical pique polo shirt. Peter Hill created the design in 1950 to combat the heat on the French Rivera. It’s flattering, it’s breathable and it’s light enough for summer months. It’s a perfect blend of sportswear and casual everyday wear.

Now, the reason I say this is to tell you that despite not looking like Daniel Craig — abs and all — you will feel damn good in a Sunspel Polo. But if you’re not keen on polos right now, we’ve got you covered with trousers, loungewear, accessories and much more. The Sunspel Summer Sale lasts until August 1st and is offering up to 50% off.