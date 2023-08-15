Here’s Your First Look at Noah’s Seafaring F/W 2023 Collection
Inspired by pirates and Ralph Waldo Emerson
For their new Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, Noah is charting a course for the high seas…and returning to their roots after some presumed soul searching in an oversaturated menswear market. The NYC-based “elevated streetwear” brand’s latest release is set to arrive nearly two years into founder Brendon Babenzien’s reign at J.Crew, and, if the treasure trove of a Noah lookbook is any indication, is a sparkling return to form after some forgettable recent seasons.
Blazing Ivy: A Definitive Guide to Pulling Off Preppy Style This Summer
Ivy style isn't just for fall
Featuring an abundance of nautical styles — fisherman knits, corduroy jeans and plaid shackets anchor the lookbook, mixed in with a smattering of boating regalia — along with new styles like a luxe inverted pleated trouser, the latest drop simultaneously feels prototypically Noah (there are shades of the label’s 2018 collection, also pirate-themed) and refreshingly elevated after a few years of very prep-forward garb from the brand.
Other standouts include a hero checked wool anorak-poncho, vividly textured shetland sweaters, relaxed-fitting wool tailoring and what looks to be a new buckled Solovair loafer style, continuing the brand’s longstanding partnership with the U.K.-based shoemakers.
“I didn’t realize it before, but I’ve been trying to honor the individuals in my life that have inspired me by being themselves,” Babenzien said in a statement released in conjunction with the campaign. “People who were pioneers in the world of music; from punk to new wave to hip hop artists all doing their own thing; to skateboarders, painters and writers. But most of all, the ‘as of yet’ unknown individuals in every town and city across the globe, who don’t quite fit in today, but we all know are really just ahead of the rest of us. Thank you to all of the outcasts and pirates.”
The first installment of Noah’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection releases online August 17 and 11:00 AM EST. Until then, satiate yourself with the lookbook. Oh, and batten down the hatches — we can all but guarantee that you’ll have a harder time commandeering it than an average J.Crew drop.
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.
Deals of the Day
InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.
Recommended
Suggested for you