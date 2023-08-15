Here’s Your First Look at Noah’s Seafaring F/W 2023 Collection

For their new Fall-Winter 2023 campaign, Noah is charting a course for the high seas…and returning to their roots after some presumed soul searching in an oversaturated menswear market. The NYC-based “elevated streetwear” brand’s latest release is set to arrive nearly two years into founder Brendon Babenzien’s reign at J.Crew, and, if the treasure trove of a Noah lookbook is any indication, is a sparkling return to form after some forgettable recent seasons.

Featuring an abundance of nautical styles — fisherman knits, corduroy jeans and plaid shackets anchor the lookbook, mixed in with a smattering of boating regalia — along with new styles like a luxe inverted pleated trouser, the latest drop simultaneously feels prototypically Noah (there are shades of the label’s 2018 collection, also pirate-themed) and refreshingly elevated after a few years of very prep-forward garb from the brand.

Noah F:W 2023 Lookbook Noah

Other standouts include a hero checked wool anorak-poncho, vividly textured shetland sweaters, relaxed-fitting wool tailoring and what looks to be a new buckled Solovair loafer style, continuing the brand’s longstanding partnership with the U.K.-based shoemakers.

Noah F:W 2023 Lookbook Noah

“I didn’t realize it before, but I’ve been trying to honor the individuals in my life that have inspired me by being themselves,” Babenzien said in a statement released in conjunction with the campaign. “People who were pioneers in the world of music; from punk to new wave to hip hop artists all doing their own thing; to skateboarders, painters and writers. But most of all, the ‘as of yet’ unknown individuals in every town and city across the globe, who don’t quite fit in today, but we all know are really just ahead of the rest of us. Thank you to all of the outcasts and pirates.”

The first installment of Noah’s Fall-Winter 2023 collection releases online August 17 and 11:00 AM EST. Until then, satiate yourself with the lookbook. Oh, and batten down the hatches — we can all but guarantee that you’ll have a harder time commandeering it than an average J.Crew drop.