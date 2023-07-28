InsideHook
Style | July 28, 2023 10:30 am

Blazing Ivy: A Definitive Guide to Pulling Off Preppy Style This Summer

Ivy style isn't just for fall

Preppy Ivy Style lookbook cutout images from the brand Rowing Blazers on an abstract pink background
We have the basic guidelines, and then some
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

If you’re anything like us, you are currently feeling very strongly about two things: the fact that it is way too hot and that Paul Newman might just be the greatest dresser of old times. How can you marry these two seemingly separate ideas?

What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale
What We’re Buying From the Gigantic Annual Huckberry Summer Sale

We're gobbling up gear from Flint and Tinder, Wellen and more. You should too.

Hopefully, you see where we’re going with this. Despite its deep ties to fall — college campuses, the Northeast, what have you — that wonderful, wacky style known as prep is just as good in the summer. With madras, linen, hemp and other materials readily available in the form of cheeky oxfords and printed pleated shorts, the sky’s the limit when it comes to pulling off preppy style this summer.

What Is Preppy Style?

Contrary to what TikTok might have you believe, prep has less to do with old money and boats than you might think. Born out of college campuses in the mid-20th century, prep finds ground in-between rugged functionality and a serious formality, buoyed by pleats and polos. Come summertime, prep focuses on imbuing a button-down feel (and arguably as important, prioritizes the physically cool), all while maintaining an air of sophistication that comes with webbed belts and blazers. Dock sneakers, terry cloth, popovers: it’s all there to play with. Below, we’ve pulled together three looks to inspire you to preppy heights. Below, how to dress preppy this summer.

How to Dress Preppy in 2023:

Faherty Cloud Cotton Reversible Crew
Faherty Cloud Cotton Reversible Crew
Faherty : $148$59
Tracksmith Falmouth Shorts
Tracksmith Falmouth Shorts
Tracksmith : $128
Alex Mill Mercer Linen Blazer
Alex Mill Mercer Linen Blazer
Mr Porter : $225
G.H. Bass Larson Weejun Loafer
G.H. Bass Larson Weejun Loafer
G.H. Bass : $175

The Smart Trackstar

Seeing as how the style dabbles in both the sartorial and the sporty, a high-low combination is always a proper prep move. Pairing a breezy top and blazers with a pair of (smart) shorts is perfectly acceptable, if not encouraged, granted you pick the right pieces. Elevated athleisure — like the Falmouth Shorts from Tracksmith, our favorite running boutique — makes all the difference.

In Defense of Pairing Athletic Shorts With Loafers
In Defense of Pairing Athletic Shorts With Loafers

Because only old people wear chino shorts and loafers

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Madras Popover Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren Classic-Fit Madras Popover Shirt
Ralph Lauren : $148$100
Todd Snyder 7″ Gurkha Short
Todd Snyder 7″ Gurkha Short
Todd Snyder : $198
Sperry Cloud CVO Deck Sneaker
Sperry Cloud CVO Deck Sneaker
Sperry : $80
Timex Weekend 38mm Watch
Timex Weekend 38mm Watch
Amazon : $54$44

The Madras Master

There’s an old saying: if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. We wholeheartedly agree — a breezy madras popover and chino shorts are a preppy look as old as the style itself, and for good reason. That doesn’t mean you can’t improve on the formula though, so try unique accessories or crisp new deck sneakers to spice up an otherwise classic outfit.

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Madras 
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Madras 

Dispelling myths and finding facts with a third-generation producer of summer’s favorite fabric

Madewell Rugby Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Madewell Rugby Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Madewell : $68$20
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew Giant-Fit Chino Pant
J.Crew : $98
Brooks Brothers Madras Leather Tab Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers Madras Leather Tab Webbed Belt
Brooks Brothers : $98$59
L.L. Bean Casco Bay Boat Mocs
L.L. Bean Casco Bay Boat Mocs
L.L. Bean : $99

The Yacht-Bound

Ivy style is inherently entrenched with boating culture (ever heard of a guy named JFK?). But even if a personal yacht is not currently in the cards, emulating nautical nature is highly recommended for a killer summertime ‘fit. Huge pants and a rugby polo go together like apple pie and ice cream, and it wouldn’t be a hot prep summer without a pair of boat shoes in play.

More Like This

a collage of shirts from the Abercrobmie & Fitch sale on a purple background
11 Red-Hot Deals, All Under $100, From the Fire Abercrombie & Fitch Sale
a collage of models in items from the Everlane sale on a yellow background
28 Mind-Boggling Deals From Everlane’s Newest Summer Markdowns
a collage of Levi's jeans on a light blue background
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

This Luxe Dopp Kit Is Now on Sale

$125$90

This Luxe Dopp Kit Is Now on Sale
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0

$400$250

Grab a Solo Stove for $150 Off
Our Place’s Stunning Carafe Is Currently Discounted

$125$90

Our Place’s Stunning Carafe Is Currently Discounted
a model in a pair of Madewell Everyday Short on a grey background

$68$39

Trying to Beat the Heat? We Swear by These Madewell Shorts.
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Is Being Called the "Scariest Movie Ever" a Curse?
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?

Keep Reading

paloma variations with illustrations of limes and tequila

5 Modern Takes on the Paloma From Pro Bartenders
The California Zephyr

Watching America Roll by on the California Zephyr
A rendering of the new Jaguar I-PACE

The I-PACE Is Not the Way Forward for Jaguar
Noreetuh's fried chicken.

Authentic Hawaiian Fried Chicken in New York City
Select Apertivo

An Insider’s Guide to the Best Bars in Venice
Preppy Ivy Style lookbook cutout images from the brand Rowing Blazers on an abstract pink background

Blazing Ivy: A Definitive Guide to Pulling Off Preppy Style This Summer
a collage of activewear deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a multi-colored background

The Best Activewear Deals From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Vibrators are a simple solution to the absentee orgasm

Men, It's Time to Start Using Vibrators During Sex
A beautiful waterfall in the canyons of Matthiessen State Park in Illinois.

Matthiessen State Park Offers Everything You Need for a Summer Weekend Away

Trending

Oppenheimer Had a Signature Martini. Here’s How to Make It.
EJ Lagasse Is Bringing Emeril’s Into the Future While Nurturing Its Legacy
How to Stretch Your Most Neglected Core Muscle
Is Being Called the "Scariest Movie Ever" a Curse?
Can You Pass the English Premier League’s Fitness Test?