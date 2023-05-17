InsideHook
Nike’s “Summer Ready” Sale Is a Total Scorcher

Summer gear galore at an extra 20% off

a collage of models in Nike gear on a firey background
Want some fire garms for the sweatiest season? Hit up the Nike Summer Ready Sale.
Nike/Getty Images
No more hemming and hawing about it — we’ve scarfed down a couple of hot dogs (sans ketchup, you dogs) and worn baggies at least twice already, so it’s officially summer. And since we’ve fully embraced the sweatiest season, it’s only reasonable that we go ahead and alert you of Nike’s Summer Ready Sale, so that you can do the same.

The blowout sales event, part of the swoosh’s Camp Nike festivities, is a one-stop shop for all your warm-weather needs: thousands of deals on Nike products that range from Dri-FIT tops to trail-ready runners to causal pool slides in not-so-casual colorways. You just need to sign in — or sign up with a quick email registration — and use CAMPNIKE at checkout for an extra 20% off select items.

We’ve even done the real legwork for you and parsed the sale for all the most summer Friday-worthy of the deals, ACG gear included. Or, check it out for yourself here. Just don’t wait — the sale ends 5/19. Below, everything that you should cop immediately from the Nike Summer Ready Sale for a very swooshy (and drippy) summer.

The Best Deals From the Nike Summer Ready Sale:

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
Nike : $160$128

The Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX is excellent for crushing trails. Also, for looking like a hype spaceman. That’s a good thing, we promise.

Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike Sportwear Sports Essentials Shorts
Nike : $50$40

Lined? Yup. Flowy? You bet ya. These Nike shorts have it all and then some, all for just $40.

Nike ACG All-Over Print T-Shirt
Nike ACG All-Over Print T-Shirt
Nike : $60$32

This ACG top has serious BDE (big dyed energy).

Nike Victori One Slides
Nike Victori One Slides
Nike : $40$16

Sure, you might be a sneakerhead now, but come 90-degree weather? Grab a pair of slides, bro.

Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks
Nike Everyday Cushioned Training Crew Socks
Nike : $20$16

These best socks money can buy, now for $4 less.

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
Nike : $65$52

Don’t underestimate Nike’s Fleece Full-Zip, lest you regret it on a chilly summer night.

Nike React Infinity 3
Nike React Infinity 3
Nike : $160$128

Stacks on stacks on stacks…of plush Nike cushioning.

Nike Dri-FIT Legend Tee
Nike Dri-FIT Legend Tee
Nike : $30$24

You know it, you love it, and now, the Dri-FIT Legend is cheaper than ever.

Nike Blazer Mid Pro Club
Nike Blazer Mid Pro Club
Nike : $115$92

Nike’s best-selling high top, now with a twist of extra midsole rubber.

Nike ACG “Sierra Light” Jacket
Nike ACG “Sierra Light” Jacket
Nike : $240$101

The “Sierra Light” is aptly named — ACG’s soft knit liner proves lightweight comfort without any associated sweat.

