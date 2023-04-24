Secure a Swooshtastic Mother’s Day Gift at Nike’s Last Chance Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Mother’s Day is a tricky one. While it’s ostensibly simple to come up with a sentimental gift that says, “Thank you for everything you do,” it can prove difficult in actuality. (Less, difficult, of course, if you follow our expert advice). Luckily, you can skirt all that hullabaloo and just get her what she really wants, instead — a ton of swoosh-tastic gear from the ongoing Nike Mother’s Day Sale.

Hear us out: flowers wilt away, but Dri-FIT is forever. Plus, with insane discounts far beyond what Nike typically offers — we’re talking up to 65% off athletic gear to get her set for summer — on best-sellers like the Renew Run 2 (perfect for the couch-to-5K she’s been talking about) and cozy sweats alike, there’s something for every mom, regardless of her affinity for powerlifting.

Because they deserve it all, we’ve rounded up some of the stand-out steals from the Nike Last Chance Sale that will make her day and save you a few bucks too. Below, the best deals from the Nike Mother’s Day Sale.

Cushy foam, a rocker-esque footbed and thousands of satisfied customers — yup, she’s gonna love ’em.

Cut generously for maximum cozy momness, Nike’s fleecy sportswear sweatshirt is a no brainer.

Got a sneakerhead mom on your hands? The Air Max Dawn is available in spring-ready colorways and should easily integrate into her daily rotation.

Want to bestow something a little more…luxe? These leggings utilize buttery-soft Nike Infinalon fabric and a gently sculpting compression for some serious opulence.

For the mom chasing gains, Nike’s Metcon 7 should give her the same lockdown that she’s already got at parenting.

A lightweight layer for spring, any mom should beable to get behind the puffed pleasure of this Therma-FIT Vest.

Sometimes, all you really need in a sneaker is an easy on, cushioned fit to chase the kids down in. This is that sneaker.

Mother’s Day? More like mid-rise slay.