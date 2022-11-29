This Is Your Last Chance to Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale
Cyber Monday may technically be over, but lucky for those who missed out on some seriously luxurious cashmere at everyday sweater prices, Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale is going strong. That’s right — our go-to purveyors of ultra-soft sweats, sweaters, socks and more are still offering up to 60% off their best-selling cashmere, for a limited time only.
You should never need a reason to be comfortable, but in case you’re looking for an excuse, this is it: hard-hitting deals on all the cozy — and very giftable — clothing you could ask for. After all, Naadam’s Mongolian cashmere is lightweight, and odor-resistant, and the brand promotes better knits, fairer wages and more sustainable, accessible prices. Luxe knitwear for under $100? Don’t mind if we do!
We’ve put together a list of our favorite on-sale styles. Need more, or searching for gifts instead? You can click here or at the link below for direct access to all their discounted knitwear. From a toasty turtleneck to an everyday hoodie, make this winter a cozy cashmere one and head over to Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale before the deals run out.
Naadam Luxe Wool Double Breasted Coat
In Smoke.
Naadam Cashmere Fisherman Cable Turtleneck
In Dark Brown.
Naadam Essential Cashmere Socks
In Cement.
Naadam Essential Cashmere Hoodie
In Black.
Naadam Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
In Heather Taupe.
