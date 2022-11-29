InsideHook
Style | November 29, 2022

This Is Your Last Chance to Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale

Save up to 60% on all manner of buttery soft wares

a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background
The Naadam Cyber Monday sale is your last chance to grab some already-affordable cashmere for up to 60% off.
Naadam/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Cyber Monday may technically be over, but lucky for those who missed out on some seriously luxurious cashmere at everyday sweater prices, Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale is going strong. That’s right — our go-to purveyors of ultra-soft sweats, sweaters, socks and more are still offering up to 60% off their best-selling cashmere, for a limited time only.

You should never need a reason to be comfortable, but in case you’re looking for an excuse, this is it: hard-hitting deals on all the cozy — and very giftable — clothing you could ask for. After all, Naadam’s Mongolian cashmere is lightweight, and odor-resistant, and the brand promotes better knits, fairer wages and more sustainable, accessible prices. Luxe knitwear for under $100? Don’t mind if we do!

We’ve put together a list of our favorite on-sale styles. Need more, or searching for gifts instead? You can click here or at the link below for direct access to all their discounted knitwear. From a toasty turtleneck to an everyday hoodie, make this winter a cozy cashmere one and head over to Naadam’s Cyber Monday sale before the deals run out.

Shop the Naadam Cyber Monday Sale
Naadam Luxe Wool Double Breasted Coat
Naadam Luxe Wool Double Breasted Coat

In Smoke.

Buy Here : $375$225
Naadam Cashmere Fisherman Cable Turtleneck
Naadam Cashmere Fisherman Cable Turtleneck

In Dark Brown.

Buy Here : $295$148
Naadam Essential Cashmere Socks
Naadam Essential Cashmere Socks

In Cement.

Buy Here : $85$60
Naadam Essential Cashmere Hoodie
Naadam Essential Cashmere Hoodie

In Black.

Buy Here : $195$136
Naadam Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Naadam Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

In Heather Taupe.

Buy Here : $195$98

