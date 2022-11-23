The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount

Black Friday means deals galore, and even L.L. Bean seems unable to avoid the massive wave of savings that are currently washing over the interwebs. While the Maine-based retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is the exception to the rule, with code WONDER10 scoring you 10% off sitewide at checkout through 11/29, even on typically-excluded fan favorites like the hallowed Bean Boot or trusty Barn Coat.

While 10% may seem paltry as compared to some of the blowout events, it’s a welcome discount on apparel and footwear we’d gladly pay full price for. Designed with functionality in mind but full of that East Coast heritage charm, Bean straddles the preppy-campy line perfectly, optimized in classics like their beloved Country Corduroy and new favorites like the Allagash Penny Loafer. Really, whatever you pull from their sale, it’s hard to go wrong.

Below, the 8 Best Deals from L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Sale.