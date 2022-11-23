InsideHook
Style | November 23, 2022 8:58 am

The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount

Save 10% sitewide on classics like the Bean Boot

a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a flannel background
The L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is your time to snag rarely-on-sale gems for a pretty discount.
L.L. Bean
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Black Friday means deals galore, and even L.L. Bean seems unable to avoid the massive wave of savings that are currently washing over the interwebs. While the Maine-based retailer rarely offers sitewide discounts, the L.L. Bean Black Friday sale is the exception to the rule, with code WONDER10 scoring you 10% off sitewide at checkout through 11/29, even on typically-excluded fan favorites like the hallowed Bean Boot or trusty Barn Coat.

While 10% may seem paltry as compared to some of the blowout events, it’s a welcome discount on apparel and footwear we’d gladly pay full price for. Designed with functionality in mind but full of that East Coast heritage charm, Bean straddles the preppy-campy line perfectly, optimized in classics like their beloved Country Corduroy and new favorites like the Allagash Penny Loafer. Really, whatever you pull from their sale, it’s hard to go wrong.

Below, the 8 Best Deals from L.L. Bean’s Black Friday Sale.

L.L. Bean 8″ Flannel-Lined Insulated Bean Boots
L.L. Bean 8″ Flannel-Lined Insulated Bean Boots
Buy Here : $179$161
L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Crewneck Fair Isle Sweater
L.L. Bean Organic Cotton Crewneck Fair Isle Sweater
Buy Here : $79$71
L.L. Bean Classic-Fit Flannel-Lined Double L Jeans
L.L. Bean Classic-Fit Flannel-Lined Double L Jeans
Buy Here : $79$71
L.L. Bean Wool Peacoat
L.L. Bean Wool Peacoat
Buy Here : $289$260
L.L. Bean x Peanuts Hoodie Sweatshirt
L.L. Bean x Peanuts Hoodie Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $79$71
L.L. Bean Printed Sweater Fleece Pullover
L.L. Bean Printed Sweater Fleece Pullover
Buy Here : $99$89
L.L. Bean Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket
L.L. Bean Upcountry Waxed-Cotton Down Jacket
Buy Here : $239$215
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
L.L. Bean Wicked Good Moccasins
Buy Here : $89$80
L.L. Bean Two-Pack Merino Wool Ragg Socks
L.L. Bean Two-Pack Merino Wool Ragg Socks
Buy Here : $35$32
L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
L.L.Bean Signature Cotton Fisherman Sweater
Buy Here : $109$98
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Lounge Pants
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Flannel Lounge Pants
Buy Here : $79$71
L.L. Bean Traditional Fit Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
L.L. Bean Traditional Fit Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $60$54
L.L. Bean Colorblock Down Jacket
L.L. Bean Colorblock Down Jacket
Buy Here : $129$116

More Like This

a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale
Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background
The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
Outdoor Voices Black Friday sale
The 14 Best Deals From the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Shirts and flannels from UNTUCKit, now on sale

From Our Partner

UNTUCKit Is Currently Taking 25% Off Sitewide
Ninja OL601 Foodi XL 8 Qt. Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid

$330$150

Ninja’s Extremely Versatile Foodi XL Is Now 55% Off
HOKA ONE ONE Ora Recovery Shoe

$90$67

Add Recovery Footwear to Your Routine With This Hoka Shoe
Porter Commuter Bundle

$85$70

W&P’s Commuter Bundle Is Perfect for Make-and-Take Food and Drink
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”

Keep Reading

The five bottles from this year's Buffalo Trace Antique Collection

The Five New Bottles in the 2022 Buffalo Trace Antique Collection, Ranked
Ross Edgley swimming around the island of Great Britain.

How I Swam Around the Entire Island of Great Britain
A white Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4MATIC driving during the day with mountains in the background

Review: The Mercedes-Benz EQS Is a Major Electric Gamble
a collage of items from Todd Snyder's Black Friday sale

Todd Snyder’s Sitwide Black Friday Sale Is a Slice of Menswear Heaven
a collage of the best stylish gifts on a speckled back background

The Best Gifts for the Most Stylish Men in Your Life, Including You
a collage of items from the L.L. bean Black Friday sale on a flannel background

The L.L. Bean Black Friday Sale Is a Rare Chance to Snag Time-Tested Staples at a Discount
The Mejuri Croissant Dôme Hoops, on a pink glittery background

All of Mejuri’s Elegant Jewelry Is 20% Off
Outdoor Voices Black Friday sale

The 14 Best Deals From the Outdoor Voices Black Friday Sale
Kiva's THC-infused turkey gravy pack with a can of Cann's THC-infused Cranberry Sage tonic

Review: Can a THC Gravy Save Thanksgiving?

Trending

The New York Jets Are Finally Doing the Right Thing at Quarterback
The Best GMT Watches to Buy at Every Budget
Excerpt: Jason Gay Reflects on the Humbling Nature of Golf
The Best Early Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
Social Media and Crypto Came Under Fire on “Real Time With Bill Maher”