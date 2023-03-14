The 10 Best Deals at Filson’s Extremely Rare Warehouse Sale

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Sometimes, life throws you a curveball. A week of dismal weather (we’ve got a rain jacket for that), some serious traffic on the commute home, an NCAA bracket that’s somehow busted before the tourney even starts. But sometimes the curveballs can be good, too. Case in point: We’ve just received word of a surprise Filson Warehouse Sale.

The Seattle-based outdoor retailer is offering a chance to grab some of their premium gear and garb at up to 50% off, an even better deal than their lauded Winter Sale. Through March 17, you can shop a ton of discounted items, from IH-approved luggage and daily bags to a multitude of flannels, jackets, travel accessories and more, all built to withstand the brute force of mother nature.

When Filson says premium gear, they mean it. The heritage retailer has been crafting unmatched apparel and leather goods for over 100 years, and that experience shines through in their offerings. Filson’s duffle bags and briefcases are widely regarded as some of the sturdiest around, and their apparel carries that same rough-and-tumble charm while providing insulating comfort against adverse conditions. Hell, they even make elite doggy goods.

The sale officially ends on Friday, but considering the hefty discounts and iconic grails on sale, we can all but promise that stock will dissipate long before then. Since time is of the essence, we’ve rounded up the can’t-miss items — hardy flannels, dapper denim and, of course, a rugged Filson briefcase — for your convenience. Need more? Shop the entirety of the sale here. Below, the 10 best deals from the Filson Warehouse Sale for all rugged guys to aspire to.

We’ll be frank: it doesn’t get much better than a burly Filson flannel.

We know Filson’s luxurious leather Dawson Bag, but consider two things: 1) When they talk about a bag that’ll last you a lifetime, they’re referring to this here duffle, and 2) this is the cheapest you’re ever going to see a waterproofed carry-on gem like this with vegetable-tanned leather and cotton herringbone lining.

Filson’s century of craftsmanship is on full display in their signature Denim Cruiser. Cut and sewn in the U.S.A. to short jacket perfection with a preshrunk 14-oz. denim, it’s the epitome of heritage wear…and cowboy cool.

Crafted with oiled, full-grain roughout leather, a block heel and a versatile Vibram sole, these hardwearing boots will be your go-to for years — nay, decades — to come.

A good T-shirt has a heavy, American-made construction (say, sturdy 6.5-oz. 100% cotton) or a smart graphic. A great tee has both.

Unwilling to shell out the big bucks for a leather duffle? Try the multi-use Ripstop Nylon Pullman instead. It’s just as industrious, and a fraction of the price.

Think of these flannel pants as the lumberjack’s jogger — easy to lounge in, equally easy to chop down trees in.

This here is Filson Country — says so right on my cap.

The lightweight cousin of Filson’s iconic Alaskan Guide Shirt, this cotton-twill top is designed to be mobile and cool through the shoulders, making a fine option for everything from hikes to hitting the packed bar this spring.

Dickies could never.