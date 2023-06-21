InsideHook
13 of Our Favorite Picks From the Everlane Summer Sale

Everlane's Summer sale has it all with discounts up to 60% off

Most likely you’ve packed up all of your winter gear and placed it way in the back of your closet hoping not to see another winter jacket for at least another 6 months. Now that you’re ready to shed the layers and embrace the warm weather, the Everlane Summer sale has got you covered. In the words of Outkast, “You know we got yo back like a chiroprac,” we picked out 13 of our favorite items from the sale including, trousers, canvas slip-on sneakers, premium-weight t-shirts, swim trunks and more.

The sale is offering up to 60% off on-site and in-store from now until 6/28, so we recommend you pick up some new gear you’ve been eyeing before it sells out. These selvedge straight-fit denim pants — which are sick by the way — are still in stock but a few sizes are already gone. The Everlane Summer sale section is also divided by price so if you need to pick up a gift or are on a tight budget you can find something that works for you.

Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane : $48$18
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Everlane The Organic Cotton Crew
Everlane : $30$12
Everlane The ReNew Swim Short
Everlane The ReNew Swim Short
Everlane : $75$38
Everlane Track Pant
Everlane Track Pant
Everlane : $78$31
Everlane Canvas Overshirt
Everlane Canvas Overshirt
Everlane : $108$54
Everlane Canvas Drawstring Pant
Everlane Canvas Drawstring Pant
Everlane : $118$53
Everlane Pull-On Performance Chino Short
Everlane Pull-On Performance Chino Short
Everlane : $75$52
Everlane Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee
Everlane Long-Sleeve Pocket Tee
Everlane : $40$26
Everlane Premium Weight Relaxed Polo
Everlane Premium Weight Relaxed Polo
Everlane : $65$49
Everlane Easy Short
Everlane Easy Short
Everlane : $75$52
Everlane Linen Easy Short
Everlane Linen Easy Short
Everlane : $75$56
Everlane Linen Camp Shirt
Everlane Linen Camp Shirt
Everlane : $78$43
Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker
Everlane Forever Slip-On Sneaker
Everlane : $60$33

