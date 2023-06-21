13 of Our Favorite Picks From the Everlane Summer Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Most likely you’ve packed up all of your winter gear and placed it way in the back of your closet hoping not to see another winter jacket for at least another 6 months. Now that you’re ready to shed the layers and embrace the warm weather, the Everlane Summer sale has got you covered. In the words of Outkast, “You know we got yo back like a chiroprac,” we picked out 13 of our favorite items from the sale including, trousers, canvas slip-on sneakers, premium-weight t-shirts, swim trunks and more.

The sale is offering up to 60% off on-site and in-store from now until 6/28, so we recommend you pick up some new gear you’ve been eyeing before it sells out. These selvedge straight-fit denim pants — which are sick by the way — are still in stock but a few sizes are already gone. The Everlane Summer sale section is also divided by price so if you need to pick up a gift or are on a tight budget you can find something that works for you.