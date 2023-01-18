InsideHook
Style | January 18, 2023 12:33 pm

The Gigantic Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale Just Got Even Better

Score up to 70% off classic menswear

a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale on a grey background
The Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale is massive, and very much worth your time.
Brooks Borthers/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Whether 2023 is your year to step it up sartorially or you’re just looking for an excuse to drop some cash to cure the mid-January blues, we’ve got just the thing for you — it’s time to shop the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale. The heritage retailer just bumped an abundance of wares up to 70% off, meaning killer deals on trad staples and surprisingly suave statement sweaters alike.

Because we consider ourselves good neighbors (and your go-to publication) we’ve identified 8 deals perfect for this very moment — cozy knits, cozier chinos, and outerwear that’ll blow your socks off — and rounded them up for you, neat and tidy. Not enough? Shop the entirety of the sale for yourself here. Below, the 8 best deals from the massive Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale.

Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Brooks Brothers Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $128$64
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Portuguese Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $128$64
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Cable Knit Sweater￼
Buy Here : $148$59
Brooks Brothers Wool Double-Face Duffel Coat
Brooks Brothers Wool Double-Face Duffel Coat
Buy Here : $898$359
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater
Brooks Brothers Lambswool Argyle Sweater
Buy Here : $198$79
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants
Buy Here : $118$59
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼
Brooks Brothers Wool Nordic Half-Zip Sweater￼
Buy Here : $228$114
Brooks Brothers Paddock Diamond Quilted Vest￼
Brooks Brothers Paddock Diamond Quilted Vest￼
Buy Here : $198$79

More Like This

Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us wearing a waxed trucker jacket
We Found Pedro Pascal’s Trucker Jacket From “The Last of Us”
a collage of elevated wardrobe essentials on a tan background
10 Wardrobe Upgrades That Will Instantly Elevate Your Closet in 2023
a collage of styles from the Abercrombie Activewear Sale on a grey background
6 Workout-Crushing Activewear Deals From Abercrombie’s High-Octane Sale

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Start Your V-Day Shopping Early With This Aurate Sitewide Sale

From Our Partner

Start Your V-Day Shopping Early With This Aurate Sitewide Sale
eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim)

$229$140

This Slim Anker RoboVac Is Down to Just $140
Bouquet from The Bouqs Co

From Our Partner

Take $20 Off Flowers at Bouqs Right Now
Pick Up a Range of Hydro Flask Bottles for 25% Off

$45$34

Pick Up a Range of Hydro Flask Bottles for 25% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Why Each Loser Lost During the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend

Keep Reading

A composite image of Marcus Strickland on a cloud background.

How to Be Happy, According to the Best Saxophonist in America
Various bottles of the wine Can Sumoi

Meet Can Sumoi, Your New Favorite Table Wine
The exterior of the Hotel La Compañia in Panama

Hotel La Compañia Is the Jewel of Panama’s Old Quarter
four bottles of non-alcoholic spirits

The 18 Best Non-Alcoholic Spirits for Dry January and Beyond
A selection of non-alcoholic spirits as sold by Boisson

The 10 Best Deals From Boisson for Dry January
a collage of items from the Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale on a grey background

The Gigantic Brooks Brothers End of Season Sale Just Got Even Better
A worker sifts through the salt at Saltverk's factory in Iceland

Tracking Down the Icelandic Sea Salt the World’s Best Chefs Love
Prince Harry is so annoying

How Prince Harry Became the Most Annoying Man in America
The Temu website arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. In September, Pinduoduo launched Temu a global online shopping platform that is already climbing the ranks in the US Apple Store.

What Is Temu and Why Is It Suddenly America’s Most Popular App?

Trending

New Texas Cruise Terminal Is Now Serving the World’s Largest Ships
Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
Ice Bath Business Meetings Are a Thing Now, Apparently
Can Sex Toys Save Playboy?
Why Each Loser Lost During the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend