Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Memorial Day is almost here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from water bottles to fitness wearables to work pants. Among the thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few deals stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best Memorial Day style sales from Nordstrom, J.Crew, Abercrombie and more.

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales:

J.Crew’s Kenmare Suit is the ideal summer mishmash: very traditional material, anything but traditional hue.

No, no — these are the new Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

No better time to cop some warm-weather sneakers than the unofficial start of summer.

Quilted to perfection. Also, discounted to perfection.

Haven’t had the chance to go full rugged workwear guy? Here’s your chance.

Suede, lugged and suave as hell.

Yes, you need a pair of travel trousers. These ones from Bonobos are on sale.

Bold of Percival to mark down their Nawa Vest — they must know that we’re planning on wearing it every damn day.

The OG Vans, at an unbeatable price.

These Italian-made Armani sunglasses are as Rivieran holiday as it gets.

5″ shorts? Try 4.5″ shorts.

Saving $70 has never looked so funky.

If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these work-friendly (and date-friendly) cotton chinos from Brooks Brothers.

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: don’t sleep on Puma.

Mr Porter’s in-house brand makes killer basics, as demonstrated by these suede chukkas.

Frilly is as frilly does.

A.P.C. is the denim upgrade that you didn’t know you needed.

The ’90s are back, baby! At least according to ACG’s wavy print tee.

Yes, Salomon is still red hot. Grab a pair on sale at SSENSE while you still can.