The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More
Because the most stylish move of all is saving a chunk of change
Memorial Day is almost here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from water bottles to fitness wearables to work pants. Among the thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few deals stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best Memorial Day style sales from Nordstrom, J.Crew, Abercrombie and more.
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
Consider this your one-stop guide to every sale you'll actually want to shop
The Best Memorial Day Style Sales:
J.Crew’s Kenmare Suit is the ideal summer mishmash: very traditional material, anything but traditional hue.
No, no — these are the new Ray-Ban Wayfarers.
No better time to cop some warm-weather sneakers than the unofficial start of summer.
Quilted to perfection. Also, discounted to perfection.
If You’re Going to Buy Anything This Memorial Day, Make It a Pair of Sunglasses
Sunnies should be your first shopping holiday purchase
Haven’t had the chance to go full rugged workwear guy? Here’s your chance.
Suede, lugged and suave as hell.
Yes, you need a pair of travel trousers. These ones from Bonobos are on sale.
Bold of Percival to mark down their Nawa Vest — they must know that we’re planning on wearing it every damn day.
Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!
There's nothing quiet about these luxury deals
The OG Vans, at an unbeatable price.
These Italian-made Armani sunglasses are as Rivieran holiday as it gets.
5″ shorts? Try 4.5″ shorts.
Saving $70 has never looked so funky.
J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.
Get a jump on seasonal savings with 50% off summer styles
If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these work-friendly (and date-friendly) cotton chinos from Brooks Brothers.
We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: don’t sleep on Puma.
Mr Porter’s in-house brand makes killer basics, as demonstrated by these suede chukkas.
Frilly is as frilly does.
Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
Including comfortable boat shoes, slides, tennis shoes and more
A.P.C. is the denim upgrade that you didn’t know you needed.
The ’90s are back, baby! At least according to ACG’s wavy print tee.
Yes, Salomon is still red hot. Grab a pair on sale at SSENSE while you still can.
