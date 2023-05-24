InsideHook
Style | Updated May 24, 2023 12:28 pm

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More

Because the most stylish move of all is saving a chunk of change

a collage of items from the memorial day style sales
The Memorial Day style sales are popping off.
InsideHook/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Memorial Day is almost here, and with it, a bundle of massive sales on everything from water bottles to fitness wearables to work pants. Among the thousands of store sales, designer discounts and convenient clearances, a few deals stand out from the rest as can’t-miss shopping events. Below, the best Memorial Day style sales from Nordstrom, J.Crew, Abercrombie and more.

All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend

Consider this your one-stop guide to every sale you'll actually want to shop

Looking for more Memorial Day deals? Click here.

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales:

J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Jacket
J.Crew Kenmare Italian Cotton Corduroy Suit Jacket
J.Crew : $398$160

J.Crew’s Kenmare Suit is the ideal summer mishmash: very traditional material, anything but traditional hue.

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon : $201$88

No, no — these are the new Ray-Ban Wayfarers.

New Balance MT580
New Balance MT580
Buy Here : $140$85

No better time to cop some warm-weather sneakers than the unofficial start of summer.

Wellen Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip
Wellen Quilted Jersey Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $128$51

Quilted to perfection. Also, discounted to perfection.

If You’re Going to Buy Anything This Memorial Day, Make It a Pair of Sunglasses
If You’re Going to Buy Anything This Memorial Day, Make It a Pair of Sunglasses

Sunnies should be your first shopping holiday purchase

RRL Slim Narrow Stretch Denim Jeans
RRL Slim Narrow Stretch Denim Jeans
Buy Here : $245$196

Haven’t had the chance to go full rugged workwear guy? Here’s your chance.

To Boot New York O’Conner Lugged Suede Loafer
To Boot New York O’Conner Lugged Suede Loafer
Zappos : $400$168

Suede, lugged and suave as hell.

Bonobos Travel Trouser
Bonobos Travel Trouser
Bonobos : $99$79

Yes, you need a pair of travel trousers. These ones from Bonobos are on sale.

Percival Nawa Pinstripe Vest
Percival Nawa Pinstripe Vest
Percival : $180$110

Bold of Percival to mark down their Nawa Vest — they must know that we’re planning on wearing it every damn day.

Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!   
Sneakers, Suiting and Selvedge: The SSENSE Sale Is Back, Baby!   

There's nothing quiet about these luxury deals

Vans Red OG Authentic LX Sneakers
Vans Red OG Authentic LX Sneakers
Buy Here : $80$56

The OG Vans, at an unbeatable price.

Giorgio Armani Black Round Sunglasses
Giorgio Armani Black Round Sunglasses
Buy Here : $295$201

These Italian-made Armani sunglasses are as Rivieran holiday as it gets.

Madewell 4 1/2″ Cotton Everywear Shorts
Madewell 4 1/2″ Cotton Everywear Shorts
Buy Here : $75$68

5″ shorts? Try 4.5″ shorts.

Saturdays NYC Green Sig Zane Edition Canty Mānoa Shirt
Saturdays NYC Green Sig Zane Edition Canty Mānoa Shirt
Buy Here : $200$132

Saving $70 has never looked so funky.

J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.
J.Crew’s Memorial Day Sale Has Already Begun. Here’s What to Buy.

Get a jump on seasonal savings with 50% off summer styles

Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Stretch Supima Cotton Poplin Chino Pants
Buy Here : $128$50

If you’re going to buy one thing, make it these work-friendly (and date-friendly) cotton chinos from Brooks Brothers.

Rhude x Puma Edition Rhuigi B-Boy Sneakers
Rhude x Puma Edition Rhuigi B-Boy Sneakers
SSENSE : $145$107

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: don’t sleep on Puma.

Mr P. Lucien Regenerated Suede Desert Boots
Mr P. Lucien Regenerated Suede Desert Boots
Buy Here : $470$282

Mr Porter’s in-house brand makes killer basics, as demonstrated by these suede chukkas.

Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Lacey Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch Camp Collar Lacey Button-Up Shirt
Buy Here : $70$49

Frilly is as frilly does.

Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale
Summer-Ready Footwear Is Up to 50% Off During Cole Haan’s Memorial Day Sale

Including comfortable boat shoes, slides, tennis shoes and more

A.P.C. Indigo Martin Jeans
A.P.C. Indigo Martin Jeans
SSENSE : $195$148

A.P.C. is the denim upgrade that you didn’t know you needed.

Nike ACG All-Over Print T-Shirt
Nike ACG All-Over Print T-Shirt
Nike : $60$32

The ’90s are back, baby! At least according to ACG’s wavy print tee.

Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
Salomon XT-6 Sneakers
SSENSE : $200$144

Yes, Salomon is still red hot. Grab a pair on sale at SSENSE while you still can.

More Like This

a collage of sunglasses from GlassesUSA on a yellow gradient background
GlassesUSA Has a Ton of Sleek Shades on Sale for Memorial Day
A sampling of the best Memorial Day Weekend deals, including an outdoor loveseat, Apple Airtags, Ray-Ban sunglasses and J.Crew shorts
All the Memorial Day Sales Worth Shopping Through the Long Weekend
Burrow's Block Nomad Sofa, now on sale for Memorial Day.
The Best Memorial Day Sales on Mattresses and Furniture, From Wayfair, Casper, Outer and More

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Igloo - IMX 70 Quart Cooler

$300$165

Take $135 Off This 70-Quart Igloo Cooler at Best Buy
Apple AirTags four-pack

$99$87

Save $12 on These Handy Apple AirTags
Good-Looking, Highly Functional Kitchenware Is Up to 25% Off at Food52

From Our Partner

Good-Looking, Highly Functional Kitchenware Is Up to 25% Off at Food52
Our Favorite Low-Profile Air Conditioner Is at Its Lowest Price of the Season

$339$299

Our Favorite Low-Profile Air Conditioner Is at Its Lowest Price of the Season
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
All of David Lynch’s Films, Ranked by Retrospective Curator Daniel Knox

Keep Reading

Three bottles of Blanton's, a hard-to-find bourbon from Buffalo Trace

What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen in "Platonic"

A Show Like “Platonic” Is Long Overdue, But Is It Actually Any Good?
Nick Bosa takes the field for the San Francisco 49ers.

What’s Star NFL Defensive End Nick Bosa’s Worst Fear? The Same as Yours.
A kid sitting on his dad's shoulders outside on a walk.

How to Keep Fatherhood From Ruining Your Fitness Routine
Naoussa is one of the prettiest villages in the Cyclades

This Elysian Greek Island Should Top Summer Travel Wish-Lists
a collage of items from the memorial day style sales

The Best Memorial Day Style Sales to Shop: J.Crew, Abercrombie, Nordstrom and More
a collage of the best sandals for men on a sandy backgroud

The Best Sandals for Men Are a One-Way Ticket to Open-Toed Enlightenment
Brooks Brothers Memorial day sale hero

Brooks Brothers’ Memorial Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Closet
Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “May December” and American Myth-Making Dominate Cannes

Trending

A Guide to the Best Life Hacks From the Last 100 Years
The 9 Trips You Should Take With Your Kids Before They’re All Grown Up
All the Wine Snobbery Moments on “Succession,” Ranked by Sommeliers
Eddie Van Halen’s Easter Egg-Filled Porsche Is Up for Auction
All of David Lynch’s Films, Ranked by Retrospective Curator Daniel Knox