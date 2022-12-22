InsideHook
Bundle Up With the Best Scarves for Men This Winter

Protect ya neck

a collage of the best scarves for men on a light blue background
The best scarves for men are your secret weapon against the cold.
InsideHook/Getty Image
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

You might be on the fence about scarves, and that’s okay. After all, we get the anti-scarf argument — they’re not an ear- or finger-saving necessity like winter hats and gloves are, and without romcom-inspired proclivities or general scarf-tying wherewithal, they might seem like more trouble than they’re worth. But we’re asking a simple favor of you this holiday season: momentarily suspend your prejudice and hear us out, because the best scarves for men are not something you want to miss.

Let’s look at the cold hard facts here: scarves are, at their most basic, at least as effective at saving you from biting winds and bitter cold. Beyond their inherent cold-weather functionality, they’re also an incredibly easy style upgrade — pop an IH-approved joint over your flannel, peacoat or New Year’s Eve tux, and boom! Sauve, cultured man about town. Plus, there are tons of options from traditional fair isle weaves from the likes of Howlin’ and Ralph Lauren to wavy knits by Beams Plus.

To help you on your journey to embrace the scarf, we’ve rounded up a ton of (see: 18) styles we just know you’ll love, regardless of whether your taste skews town car or Carhartt. We’ve even tossed some scarf-adjacent snoods and hoods in there, for good measure — be sure to check those underrated gems out, too. Below, the 18 best scarves for men to bundle up in this season.

Howlin’ Cosmic Excursions Fair Isle Wool Scarf
Howlin’ Cosmic Excursions Fair Isle Wool Scarf
Buy Here : $125
Kiltane of Scotland Pure Cashmere Soft and Warm Tartan Scarf
Kiltane of Scotland Pure Cashmere Soft and Warm Tartan Scarf
Buy Here : $65
The North Face Whimsy Powder Hood
The North Face Whimsy Powder Hood
Buy Here : $40
AMI Paris Oversized Ami De Cœur Scarf
AMI Paris Oversized Ami De Cœur Scarf
Buy Here : $325$288
Gap Recycled Cozy Scarf
Gap Recycled Cozy Scarf
Buy Here : $35
Tracksmith Inverno Neck Warmer
Tracksmith Inverno Neck Warmer
Buy Here : $32
Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf
Everlane The Felted Merino Waffle-Knit Scarf
Buy Here : $80
Burberry Vintage Check Cashmere Scarf
Burberry Vintage Check Cashmere Scarf
Buy Here : $455
Adsum Cashmere Knit Balaclava
Adsum Cashmere Knit Balaclava
Buy Here : $115
Polo Ralph Lauren Dog-Embroidered Rib-Knit Scarf
Polo Ralph Lauren Dog-Embroidered Rib-Knit Scarf
Buy Here : $78$55
Beams Plus Jacquard Scarf
Beams Plus Jacquard Scarf
Buy Here : $135$96
Battenwear Eitherway Neck Warmer
Battenwear Eitherway Neck Warmer
Buy Here : $80
J.Crew English Merino Wool Scarf
J.Crew English Merino Wool Scarf
Buy Here : $98
American Threads Winter Warm Cashmere Scarf Plaid Tassel Scarf 
American Threads Winter Warm Cashmere Scarf Plaid Tassel Scarf 
Buy Here : $15$12
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Snood
Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior Snood
Buy Here : $25
Taion Reversible Mountain Boa Down Scarf
Taion Reversible Mountain Boa Down Scarf
Buy Here : $45
Mr P Fringed Checked Wool-Blend Scarf￼
Mr P Fringed Checked Wool-Blend Scarf￼
Buy Here : $140$70
Corridor Alpaca Balaclava
Corridor Alpaca Balaclava
Buy Here : $95

