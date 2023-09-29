You Might Be Missing Out on the Best Product From Bombas

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

We’ve waxed poetic about Bombas socks in the past. We know what you’re thinking: They’re just socks! But they are not just socks. Unlike the run-of-the-mill tube socks, you pick up from Target, Bombas are deeply researched, rigorously tested and optimized for comfort.

The brand uses a unique honeycomb structure that ensures your socks stay securely on your feet, along with the softest long-staple yarns from world-class cotton and merino mills. Beyond the personalized contour and super-soft feel, the socks also feature antimicrobial and moisture-wicking properties, so regardless of activity level, feet stay dry and odor-free.

Anyway, as you can see, we’re big fans and also getting a bit off-topic, because while we can talk your ear off about these damn socks and inist that you to buy yourself and everyone in your life a pair, we’re actually here to talk about the brand’s other undergarment offerings. We’re talkin’ underwear.

Bombas offers an extensive line of men’s and women’s underwear, just as comfortable, thoughtfully designed and stylish as their line of best-selling socks. Below, we broke down the brand’s handful of men’s offerings, in particular, in the hopes of helping you narrow down a life-changing pair or two that coincide with your lifestyle, style and preferred level of comfort. All styles are available for individual purchase or in 3-, 6-, and 12-packs.

The only true boxer offering from Bombas, the Cotton Modal Blend Boxer is made from a blend of smooth cotton with modal (a unique semi-synthetic fabric made from beech tree pulp). That leaves you with a sustainable, supremely soft and durable pair of underwear (and as far as boxers go, a pretty good-looking pair as well.) But despite its more flowy, relaxed look, the boxer is also designed with structured assets, like a sturdy comfort waistband intended to prevent rolling and digging throughout the day. All in all, it’s a fitted but not too fitted undergarment.

If you’re a more hybrid type beast, the brand’s boxer brief, made with the same specialized cotton blend as the Cotton Modal Blend Boxer, might be more your speed. It feels smooth against the skin, features a much more fitted (dare we say, sexy?) silhouette (without, again, feeling too restrictive) and is quite breathable.

Whether you run, lift weights or enjoy low-impact exercises like yoga and pilates, you’ll want a pair of Bombas’s active-specific boxer briefs strapped on your lower half. Laden with performance properties and crafted from a sweat-wicking, soft and quick-drying micro-mesh material, the Active Flyeless Boxer Brief won’t get in the way of your sweat sesh thanks to its snug fit and patented Active Support Pouch that prevents friction and provides extra support during medium impact activities.

Prefer a shorter fit? Bombas put its same cotton/modal blend into a pair of flattering trunks. Ideal for men with a shorter build, Bombas’s Cotton Modal Blend Trunk is just as soft, breathable and supportive as its boxer briefs, just with a more thigh-baring fit.

If you still want support but with less fabric, Bombas’s Cotton Modal Blend Briefs are a well-constructed option. As with most of the options on this list, these minimal briefs are crafted with the brand’s unique cotton modal blend, ensuring you stay comfortable all day in a smooth-feeling undergarment with minimal seams.

