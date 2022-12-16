Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.
Aurate wants your holidays to be stress free, so they're taking up to 30% off
Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.
Looking to get the woman in your life a nice new piece of jewelry this holiday season? Well now’s the perfect last-minute effort to do so because now until 12/25, you can take up to 30% off sitewide at Aurate during its Anti Stressmas Sale. A breakdown of the sale below:
- 30% off orders $1000+
- 25% off $500+
- 20% off $100+
- And with every purchase, you have a chance to win a free Dazzling Diamond Tennis Bracelet
If you’re unfamiliar with Aurate, the New York-based brand offers ethically sourced, minimally designed rings, necklaces, earrings and more, all of which are perfect for everyday wear. The pieces are made from 14K gold, 18K gold and vermeil, meaning you can buy an engagement ring or an affordable accessory all in one place.
You can shop Aurate’s entire collection here, but if you need some jewelry guidance, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks below. But first, an important shipping notice: In-stock items are eligible for free 2-day shipping — just be sure to order before 12/22 to receive in time for Christmas.
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium
You’ll never go wrong gifting a reliable pair of gold hoop earrings.
Gold Bar Necklace
Have it engraved!
Love Me Knot Ring
Like a trendy gold chain necklace, but for her fingers.
Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds
If there’s one piece of jewelry she should have, it’s a pair of understated, ethically sourced diamond earrings she can sport on the day-to-day.
Diamond Connection Necklace
The brand’s top-selling necklace, now with a circle of dazzling diamonds.
Dazzling Diamond Miracle Set Tennis Bracelet
Nothing says “I love you and also I have really good taste” quite like a tennis bracelet.
Hoop Earrings
A simple, stunning pair of pure gold hoops.
Vintage Pear Cut Necklace
Featuring a pear-cut gem lined by white topaz in 100% recycled gold, this vintage-inspired necklace is a contemporary take on a classic design.
Travel Pouch
And of course a cute, vegan leather travel pouch to keep it all in.
