InsideHook
Style | Updated December 16, 2022 10:43 am

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Aurate wants your holidays to be stress free, so they're taking up to 30% off

Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background
Treat her to some fine jewelry (without breaking the bank).
Aurate/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Looking to get the woman in your life a nice new piece of jewelry this holiday season? Well now’s the perfect last-minute effort to do so because now until 12/25, you can take up to 30% off sitewide at Aurate during its Anti Stressmas Sale. A breakdown of the sale below:

  • 30% off orders $1000+
  • 25% off $500+
  • 20% off $100+
  • And with every purchase, you have a chance to win a free Dazzling Diamond Tennis Bracelet

If you’re unfamiliar with Aurate, the New York-based brand offers ethically sourced, minimally designed rings, necklaces, earrings and more, all of which are perfect for everyday wear. The pieces are made from 14K gold, 18K gold and vermeil, meaning you can buy an engagement ring or an affordable accessory all in one place.

You can shop Aurate’s entire collection here, but if you need some jewelry guidance, we’ve highlighted some of our favorite picks below. But first, an important shipping notice: In-stock items are eligible for free 2-day shipping — just be sure to order before 12/22 to receive in time for Christmas.

Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium
Gold Smooth Arch Hoops Medium

You’ll never go wrong gifting a reliable pair of gold hoop earrings.

Buy Here : $160$120
Gold Bar Necklace
Gold Bar Necklace

Have it engraved!

Buy Here : $350$245
Love Me Knot Ring
Love Me Knot Ring

Like a trendy gold chain necklace, but for her fingers.

Buy Here : $90$63
Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds
Diamond Stud Earrings with White Diamonds

If there’s one piece of jewelry she should have, it’s a pair of understated, ethically sourced diamond earrings she can sport on the day-to-day.

Buy Here : $450$315
Diamond Connection Necklace
Diamond Connection Necklace

The brand’s top-selling necklace, now with a circle of dazzling diamonds.

Buy Here : $850$595
Dazzling Diamond Miracle Set Tennis Bracelet
Dazzling Diamond Miracle Set Tennis Bracelet

Nothing says “I love you and also I have really good taste” quite like a tennis bracelet.

Buy Here : $3,250$2,275
Hoop Earrings
Hoop Earrings

A simple, stunning pair of pure gold hoops.

Buy Here : $1,200$840
Vintage Pear Cut Necklace
Vintage Pear Cut Necklace

Featuring a pear-cut gem lined by white topaz in 100% recycled gold, this vintage-inspired necklace is a contemporary take on a classic design.

Buy Here : $370$259
Travel Pouch
Travel Pouch

And of course a cute, vegan leather travel pouch to keep it all in.

Buy Here : $100$70

More Like This

Women's Gift Guide
The 100+ Best Gifts for the Women in Your Life
The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money
The Instagram Jewelry Brands That Are Actually Worth Your Money
For Her: The 10 Best Free People Gifts to Give This Year
For Her: The 10 Best Free People Gifts to Give This Year

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

AeroGarden Harvest Slim

$165$60

Get Fresh Herbs This Winter With This Tiny AeroGarden
All-Clad 00485005996 E785S264/E785S263 HA1 Hard Anodized Nonstick Dishwaher Safe PFOA Free 8 10-Inch Fry Pan Cookware Set

$110$70

These All-Clad Fry Pan Sets Are 36% Off
a grey wool Bonobos topcoat on a grey background

$499$375

Today Is Your Last Day to Save 25% on Bonobos’ Wool Top Coat
a wine-colored Wills wool sweater on a grey background

$98$58

This Wool Sweater Is Perfect for the Holidays and on Sale at Huckberry
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather

Keep Reading

Best hotels collage

The 62 Best New Hotels to Open in 2022
Olivia Colman in "Empire of Light."

Have We Finally Gotten Sick of Movies About the Magic of Cinema?
The cover of the book "Racing With Rich Energy," by journalists Alanis King and Elizabeth Blackstock, next to a Haas F1 car with a Rich Energy decal

Behind the Definitive Account of an F1 Scandal, "Racing With Rich Energy"
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort

Attention Skiers: Jackson Hole Has a Ton of Fresh Powder and a Brand New Lift
Spread from Monteverde

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat
For Rare Sneaker Finds, eBay Reigns Supreme

6 Rare Sneakers You Can Find on eBay Right Now
a collage of sweaters from the Brooks Brothers Sweater Sale on a green background

What to Buy From Brooks Brothers’ Blowout Sweater Sale, For Holiday Season and Beyond
a collage of Amazon stocking stuffers on a grey background

Like It or Not, Amazon Is a One-Stop Shop for Stocking Stuffers
Gold ring, necklace and earrings from Aurate, on a gold and marble background

Need a Very Good But Very Last-Minute Holiday Gift? Aurate Has It on Sale.

Trending

The 12 Best Bourbons of 2022
The Best Chronograph Watches at Every Budget
The World’s Best Watchmaker Shares His Secrets
The Top Week 14 NFL Storylines
The 20 Best On-Sale Winter Coats for Braving Winter Weather