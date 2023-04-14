Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Fact: the Everlane Spring Sale is chock full of seasonally appropriate garb at discounts soaring above 50%. We’ve rounded up six staples to revamp your spring wardrobe, with every piece clocking in at less than $60 bucks. There’s the transitional flannel, some performance chino shorts, even comfy sweatpants — all under 60 big ones. So yeah, we’d say it’s pretty damn good.

Shop our favorite discounted picks below, and shop the rest of the Spring Sale at their website for even more discounted staples.