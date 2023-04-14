InsideHook
The 6 Best Deals (All Under $60) at Everlane’s Spring Sale

Save on spring staples

A sale you don't want to skip.
Fact: the Everlane Spring Sale is chock full of seasonally appropriate garb at discounts soaring above 50%. We’ve rounded up six staples to revamp your spring wardrobe, with every piece clocking in at less than $60 bucks. There’s the transitional flannel, some performance chino shorts, even comfy sweatpants — all under 60 big ones. So yeah, we’d say it’s pretty damn good.

Shop our favorite discounted picks below, and shop the rest of the Spring Sale at their website for even more discounted staples.

Everlane Pull-On Performance Chino Short
Everlane Pull-On Performance Chino Short
Buy Here : $65$20
Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Everlane The Premium-Weight Crew
Buy Here : $45$18
Everlane The Desert Shoe
Everlane The Desert Shoe
Buy Here : $125$38
Everlane The Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean
Everlane The Organic Cotton Slim Fit Jean
Buy Here : $88$44
Everlane Brushed Flannel Shirt
Everlane Brushed Flannel Shirt
Buy Here : $9$36
Everlane Track Pant
Everlane Track Pant
Buy Here : $78$31

