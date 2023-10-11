The Texas Rangers were struggling in the second half of the grueling Major League Baseball season after getting off to a hot start. The they spread their arms (and ears) wide open to the music of Creed and watched their place in the standings rise higher, as they were able to overcome opponents and win games while making a push toward the MLB playoffs. That push was successful, and the Rangers now find themselves four wins away from making it to the World Series after sweeping the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles out of the Divisional Round in three games. In addition to timely hitting and precision pitching by Texas, the Rangers may owe at least a portion of their success in the MLB playoffs to Scott Stapp and the boys from Creed.

During Tuesday night’s series-clinching win over the O’s, the home crowd at Globe Life Field honored Texas pitcher Andrew Heaney’s request to singalong to Creed if the Tallahassee-based band was played from the stadium’s speakers. “He said that if Creed was played at GLF on Tuesday or Wednesday and fans started belting out the song, it would fire them up,” Rangers play-by-play broadcaster Jared Sandler said of Heaney.

Texas Rangers baseball 🤝 Creed. pic.twitter.com/X7zQeYcct3 — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 11, 2023

The 1999 chart-topper Higher was the song of choice, and it was a hit with the Texas fans in attendance after Adolis García’s huge three-run homer staked Texas to a 6-0 lead over Baltimore.

“It’s kind of just a random thing that everybody started singing to one day, and it’s kind of built on itself,” Corey Seager said on Tuesday. “It’s something to bond over. That’s the hard thing about teams, right? You have people coming in and out. How do you gel? How do you come together? How do you fight for each other? You find little ways on different teams, and that’s one of our ways.”

It’s somewhat fitting the Rangers went with Stapp’s band, as he was actually a fairly good baseball player in high school and had some scholarship offers to continue his career in college. Stapp’s father also pitched for the University of Alabama and got drafted by the Pirates, according to ESPN.

The Rangers’ devotion to Creed could help carry them all the way to the World Series if they’re able to defeat either the Minnesota Twins or Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. (The Astros lead the Twins 2-1 in their best-of-seven series.) If Texas does make it all the way to the Fall Classic, they thankfully won’t have to face the Marlins — Miami was bounced in one of MLB’s silly three-game playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Can't wait for Scott Stapp of Creed to drop the new Rangers version of this song. Sorry, Marlins. It was real while it lasted. ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/9mtEGySinG — Chaos Ball Boi 🏳️‍⚧️ 🔱 ⚓️ (@ChaosMariner) October 11, 2023

Had Miami advanced to take on the Rangers in the Series, Stapp would have had a conflict of interest, as he recorded a fight song for the Marlins more than a decade ago. Here’s a sampling of Marlins Will Soar:

Let’s play ball, it’s game day

We want strikeouts, base hits, double plays

Take the field, hear the roar of the crowd

Come on Marlins, make us proud

If Stapp wants to sell some records, he may want to re-release his 2010 tune with “Rangers” in the title.