69 Questions With the Gronkowski Brothers. (OK, Actually Just 11.)

Growing up in suburban Buffalo, Rob Gronkowski and his four brothers (Gordie, Dan, Chris and Glenn) were competitive about everything from shooting hoops and weightlifting to running sprints and Wiffle golf. Also: wolfing down their $600-per-week grocery supply.

“The place they really learned how to compete was at the dinner table,” the brothers’ high school football coach Mike Mammoliti told The New York Post. “It was eat as much as you can, as fast as you can. It was survival of the fittest. When all five brothers were eating, it was like a horde of locusts.”

Now tasked with shelling out for their own groceries, the Gronkowskis will put their competitive spirit on full display via shoppable entertainment platform Stage TEN on The Flip Zone, an interactive game show that will pit the brothers against one another in a flip-cup-style game that will require the loser to do a dare that is determined by the show’s live audience in real-time.

“To this day, when my bros and I hang out we are always playing games. Anything from cornhole to pop-a-shot, bubble hockey, shuffleboard, darts, you name it,” Chris tells InsideHook. “That’s why we’re pumped to bring a live game time to our YouTube channel. We’re looking forward to seeing the crazy dares the viewers have for us.

We’ll leave the dares to the audience, but we caught up with Rob and Chris for some daring questions instead.

Rob and Chris Gronkowski both love Michelangelo… the Ninja Turtle. The Gronkowski Family

InsideHook: Would you rather fight one horse-sized duck or 100 duck-sized horses?

Rob: 100 duck-sized horses because I’m so big that they couldn’t get to me, and I would love to see my dog Ralphie go ham chasing them all around.

Chris: I’m not even trying to fight a goose. I can’t even imagine a horse-sized duck.

What are the most calories you’ve consumed in a day and what did you eat and drink?

Rob. Probably around 6,000 calories after drinking four protein shakes to get jacked.

Chris: Definitely nights in college. A Natty 30-pack race followed up by multiple pitas at Pita Pit makes for a solid 4,000 calories at night. Throughout the whole day, probably about 6,900 calories.

What’s your favorite smell?

Rob: My dog Ralphie’s breath or fresh-cut grass.

Chris: Fresh laundry.

Is a hot dog a sandwich?

Rob: It’s not a sandwich, but you can turn it into one by using bread instead of a bun.

Chris: No, because the bread connects. Sandwich bread is two separate pieces of bread.

Was there anything you learned competing on Family Feud?

Rob: I learned that Steve Harvey is the #1 host and it made me want to spike his Lego head because he is so good.

Chris What bears do in the woods. “Scratch Their Back On Trees” was the final answer that we lost on. I didn’t realize that was something bears do all the time.

Who is your favorite Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle?

Rob: Michaelangelo because he has nunchucks.

Chris: Michelangelo. He is a party dude.

How much sawdust can you put into a Rice Krispie treat before people start to notice?

Rob: Not sure why you would do this, but I think it would depend on how many marshmallows you put in to cover up the sawdust.

Chirs: None.

If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Rob: Flying or invisibility so I can just pop up anywhere. And so I can fly into the end zone to Gronk spike all the time.

Chris: Stopping kids from crying. That would be an incredible power.

What’s your favorite snack to get at the movies that isn’t popcorn?

Rob: Trail mix and Reese’s Pieces.

Chirs: Swedish fish.

What’s one dare you would turn down no matter what?

Rob: Jumping in a pile of snakes.

Chris: Shaving my eyebrows.

If all animals were the same size, what creature would win in an all-out brawl?

Rob: A mosquito. They would just zap everything and everyone would be so itchy that they couldn’t fight.

Chris: An ant. They can lift 10-50 times their body weight.

Tune in on YouTube or IceShaker.com at 5 p.m. EST to watch Rob, Chris and the rest of the Gronkowski clan enter The Flip Zone.